Overall 2020 has been a trying year, but it's great to hear that some things don't change. HolidayLights at CALM was again honored as one of the 10 best zoo light shows in the U.S.
This is the second year that the annual event at the California Living Museum has made the USA Today list, which is determined by a monthlong public voting period.
In its 18th year, HolidayLights has continued to thrive despite having to completely reconfigure as a drive-thru event. Josh Barnett of Lightasmic! designed the new layout with a combination of previous popular scenes and fresh displays, blanketing the zoo's parking lot with millions of lights.
CALM was ranked ninth among the 20 total zoos nominated in the annual holiday poll. In addition to the USA Today acknowledgement, HolidayLights has previously been voted best annual event by readers of The Bakersfield Californian and named one of the top 10 light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times.
Other California facilities that made the top 10 include Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert for its WildLights and the San Diego Zoo's Jungle Bells. The rest of the top contenders are PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo, Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo, Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado, Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo, Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo and Dallas Zoo Lights
In addition to the USA Today accolades, HolidayLights has previously been voted best annual event by readers of The Bakersfield Californian and named one of the top 10 light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times.
HolidayLights at CALM runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2, except on Christmas. The last vehicle will be admitted at 8:30 p.m., and many nights have sold out so plan ahead.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at calmzoo.org or Vallitix.com or in person at the CALM gift shop (10500 Alfred Harrell Highway) or any Valley Strong Credit Union branches. Tickets are $30 per vehicle (with discounts available for CALM members and military). No buses, RVs or limos are permitted.