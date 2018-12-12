All a shelter dog wants is a home for the holidays, even if it's only a temporary stay with a foster family.
Kern County Animal Services recently announced the start of a new foster program called Holiday Hounds. Through it, people can foster a ready-for-adoption dog for a few days.
Not only does it get dogs out of the shelter and into cozy, loving homes, it also helps the shelter get useful information about how those dogs do in different living situations, like how they do with cats, other dogs or children. That feedback then helps the shelter find the best fit for adoptions.
"This program provides new adopters with info that really helps them fit the dog into their family," Sally Breyer, KCAS deputy director, wrote in an email. "We say it provides staging of how the pet will actually act in a home."
Ten dogs have been fostered since the program started the week of Thanksgiving, but that's not the best news yet.
"So far all of our returning Hounds are either adopted or sent to rescue," Breyer wrote.
The idea for Holiday Hounds came about when the KCAS staff were talking about some kind of weekend foster program. Around the same time, the shelter's Friends Foundation alerted staff members to a similar program at another agency.
While adopting a dog is a commitment that lasts the pet's lifetime, fostering is another way for people to help dogs in need without the longterm responsibility. If someone isn't ready for another dog yet or already has a full pack of their own, fostering, even just for a weekend, helps the dog and the shelter.
"The only requirement is space and desire to foster," Breyer wrote. "It’s a short-term commitment that helps a shelter dog in a big way!"
Most Holiday Hounds are fostered Friday through Sunday, Breyer wrote, but for the weeks of Christmas and New Year's, fosters are asked to keep them a little longer, from Friday until Wednesday, when the shelter reopens after those individual holidays.
Dogs being fostered through the Holiday Hounds program are ones who are ready to be adopted but have yet to find a home, Breyer said. Many of them have been there for months.
"Having foster parents take pictures and love on the dogs really does save their lives," she wrote. "It shows potential adopters that this dog is ready for a new home and is great with kids, cats, other dogs etc."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.