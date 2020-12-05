With so many questions from residents and visitors on how to hit the trails, a new Kern River Parkway Trail Brochure was created.
The Visit Bakersfield brochure includes a detailed map that shows access points, parking lots and drinking fountains, distances between points and nearby amenities such as shopping, parks and museums, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Copies are soon to be available for free at local bike shops, and can also be downloaded at https://www.visitbakersfield.com/visitors/brochures/
It was a joint effort of Visit Bakersfield, the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Kern River Parkway Foundation, and was designed by The Marcom Group.