After two years and millions of dollars in renovations, Bryan Oberg was about to see his newest venture bloom.
On Friday, Iron Lily Venue was set to have a grand opening with a large 1990s-themed party. With a capacity of more than 300, a large bar, dance floor and pool tables, the event space was created to host events of all kinds.
"We designed this place for social interactions," Oberg said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that gatherings should stop for the foreseeable future, restaurants should turn to takeout options and health clubs and movie theaters should shut down. On the same day, the Trump administration encouraged people to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Venues canceling all events for the foreseeable future is now our reality — Mechanics Bank Arena, Fox Theater, multiple museums throughout Bakersfield and others having already announced changing plans. For owners of event venues, the growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic bring uncertainty for the future of their businesses.
Although earlier spring events have been canceled, Oberg said he is booking for May with free cancellations, then will be back to regular bookings in June. He also realizes many events that have been postponed may need to find new venues with fall dates already claimed at other locations.
The Westchester Downtown has a capacity of more than 700 people and houses events such as weddings, corporate meetings and expos. As of right now, there are no scheduled events at the Westchester until mid-April, so it's uncertain if the event will be canceled or postponed, said managing director Tracy Powers.
"I had clients call and ask what's going to happen with their wedding," Powers said. "We are just playing everything by ear."
Popular event venue Temblor Brewing Co. has canceled all events until further notice, while Buck Owens' Crystal Palace announced today on Facebook that it is closing for the “foreseeable future.” Other venues are taking precautions to still host events.
Prior to the suggestion that people avoid groups of more than 10, The Well owner Brian Cobb said he was planning to host events with reduced occupancy but has said most touring artists have canceled. He took over the venue, which was formerly B Ryder's, just over six months ago.
"I'm not taking this lightly," Cobb said. "If you don't feel well, don't come out. There are people that ignore what everyone says and will go out and people who shelter themselves indoors. I'm trying to navigate that somewhere in the middle."
Cobb and many other business owners are walking a tightrope of keeping business going, giving touring artists work and keeping patrons safe. He is watching until May to see if things return to normal, but until then it's a waiting game.
"If the worst thing to happen to me is staying home with my family, then I'm doing all right," Cobb said. "Everything is going to figure itself out financially."
