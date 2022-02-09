'History right in your backyard': Tour Allensworth during Black History Celebration

These days, many explorations into history come in the form of books or documentaries and films. In the case of California's first Black settlement, you can enjoy a closer look at the past.
"This is history right in your backyard, 45 minutes down the road," said Sasha Biscoe, president of the Friends of Allensworth, which is committed to preserving the legacy of the town founded by Col. Allen Allensworth and others in 1908.
"He created a safe place for African Americans to live and have economic opportunities, and not live with racism, Jim Crow laws," Biscoe said. "It was a safe, happy, crime-free place where they could live a normal life like everyone wants."
On Saturday, the nonprofit will host a Black History Celebration at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, which is located just over the Kern County border in Tulare County.
Guests will be able to look around some of the park's 20 historic buildings, either on their own or with guides. Docents dressed in turn-of-the-20th-century fashion will provide living history demonstrations, recreating daily life in the town.
Some will portray historical Black figures, including historian Carter G. Woodson, who established Black History Week (then known as Negro History Week) in February 1926 — coinciding with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass — that was the forerunner to Black History Month.
The event will also feature an encampment of Buffalo soldiers. These members of Black cavalry regiments of the U.S. Army served in the western United States after the Civil War, often fighting American Indians on the frontier.
The day's events will also include horse-and-buggy rides, live music and food for sale including fried chicken, catfish and side dishes as well as barbecue ribs and hot dogs for the kids.
Speaking of kids, Grandma Whoople, aka retired educator Katherine Jordan, will be on hand to entertain and educate young visitors.
Guests can also peruse the town store, which will sell Allensworth T-shirts and other memorabilia as well as popcorn.
The Delta Sigma Theta partnered with Adventist Health for an on-site mobile vaccine clinic offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters.
The first 50 people who receive a vaccine or booster will be given a $100 gift card, with $50 gift cards for the next 100 newly vaccinated. All who receive vaccines will also be entered into a raffle for prizes including a television and other electronics. (Register for a vaccine by visiting friendsofallenworth.org or calling 877-245-6232.)
Volunteer Janet Lynch said she loves visiting the park.
"Walking the streets, I get a magical feeling," she wrote in an email. "This was a happy place where people enjoyed their community life, helping one another. I think of Black kids who were treated shabbily elsewhere, with white kids beating them up and white teachers assuming they couldn't learn. In Allensworth, Black kids were taught by college-educated Black teachers who were told that the state of California didn't hire Negro teachers.
"In Allensworth, Black kids were raised with self-respect and dignity, believing they could accomplish anything they dreamed of. Most of Black history is painful and ugly. Allensworth offers an uplifting, inspiring story."
From 20 acres at its founding in 1908, Allensworth grew within a few years up to 80 acres with more than 200 inhabitants. By 1912, Allensworth had its own school district and voting precinct.
Its citizens prospered mainly in agriculture and the dairy industry until the late 1920s.
By the 1940s, most residents were migratory farmworkers, a mixture of Blacks and Hispanics. Housing deteriorated and the population fell to 90 in 1972, later dropping to almost zero.
Fearing Allensworth would disappear from the California map, resident Cornelius Ed Pope, a draftsman for the Department of Parks and Recreation, began a campaign to restore the town into a California state historic park.
On May 14, 1976, the California State Parks Commission approved plans for the park, and on Oct. 9 of that same year, the initial dedication was celebrated. A rededication ceremony is held annually in October.
Just a train ride away
If you don't want to drive to the park, which is about a 45-minute drive from Bakersfield, the Amtrak San Joaquins is offering riders direct access on Saturday.
Riders can take advantage of a 50 percent discount on up to five companion tickets with purchase of one at full price. Use promo code V302 when purchasing tickets at AmtrakSanJoaquins.com, via the Amtrak app, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.
Additional discounts available include 10 percent off for disabled riders; 15 percent off for veterans, active military members and seniors (62 and older); half-price for children 12 and under; and free for children under 2 years old.
“We are proud to provide a special service to connect Californians to an important historic site that has monumental and cultural significance for Californian’s African American population,” David Lipari, marketing manager for the San Joaquin Regional Joint Powers Authority, said in a news release. “Many local Black History Month events have been canceled or postponed due to the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The special service offers Californians a unique opportunity to learn, explore, and honor a historic icon in African Americans history.”
Northbound trains running for the event include trains 713, 117, and 719. The 713 departs Bakersfield at 8:12 a.m. Saturday, arriving at 8:55 a.m. The 714 departs the Allensworth station at 4:57 p.m., arriving at 5:57 p.m. in Bakersfield.
From the Allensworth station, riders will be able to board a free shuttle for the short ride to the state park.