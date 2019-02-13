Boots may be for walking, but if you're headed downtown for Saturday's walking tour, comfortable shoes are recommended. The two-hour walk in Eastchester's eastern-most reaches is the fifth and final in the series offered by Ken Hooper, president of the Kern County Historical Society.
The tour will start outside the Bakersfield Museum of Art, which is not involved with the KCHS tour, and continue for a square block north and south of there. Hooper said he wasn't sure how many stops there will be because of the nature of the tour.
"It's very conversational," he said, referring to his style of presenting information, which includes a bullhorn with microphone.
"People have questions. Some people have statements. They worked at the places we’ve stopped at."
Hooper said he's handed over the bullhorn for people to share their story about a location or business beyond what he's presented.
"I make an announcement beforehand: ‘I don’t know everything. I don’t pretend to know.’”
Yet Hooper is likely the best candidate to lead this downtown tour. Along with leading the historical society, this U.S. history and archiving teacher at Bakersfield High School is also the historian for the Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation and coordinator of the Kern Veterans Oral History Project.
His material is supplemented by research his archiving students conducted using addresses he assigned them.
One student found that 701 19th St., now home to Central Park Antique Mall, was a tamale factory before becoming a furniture store, Allard Furniture Co., which is featured in the tour's photos.
Discussion should also include the former Bakersfield Hospital at 19th and R streets; the BMoA, which began as the Cunningham Art Gallery; the Kern River Mill; and the Mill Creek area.
"The Mill Creek area is the eastern edge of Col. (Thomas) Baker’s field. All of Eastchester is Col. Baker's field."
Helping illustrate the points made will be photos provided by the Kern County Museum that Hooper is able to display on a large-screen iPad for attendees to view at various stops.
"I've got a special handle on it that straps to my wrist."
Hooper said for those who can't make this tour, he will likely repeat it, with some adjustments, for the Kern County Museum in the fall.
Next up for the KCHS tours will be a stop at Hart Park in May 2020.
"They’re getting ready to attempt a remodel and we want to get there before that. That's on the books with the historical society."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.