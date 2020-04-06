Hillsong United Church at Mechanics Bank Arena has been canceled.
The Australian Christian praise band Hillsong Worship was originally scheduled to perform on June 22 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the "Awake Tour" has been officially canceled.
Purchases made through axs.com will be automatically refunded. For any questions, contact the Mechanics Bank Arena box office or call 661-852-7300.
