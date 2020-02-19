As a journalist with The Californian for over 30 years, Herb Benham has had a front-row seat to see what makes Bakersfield so special.
Working as a columnist has given him the chance to analyze this town that he calls home. A journey to grab groceries or fix his car leads him to new discoveries that he shares with readers to maybe, hopefully, get them to see Bakersfield in a new light.
"Writing is agony but it's fun listening to people's stories," Benham said. "It's not the summer or the air quality that keeps you in Bakersfield. The daily life is pretty good and that involves the people."
Benham will give an audience a closer look at his writings and what makes Bakersfield special at the eighth Wine and Words Thursday at the Bakersfield Racquet Club.
"Literacy is a big deal to me," Benham said. "I want people to read. It's selfish because I want people to read the newspaper."
Started in 2018, Wine and Words connects local authors with readers. After a reception with wine and hors d'oeuvres, the featured author discusses their work with the audience, followed by a Q&A. Benham's talk will be the eighth in the series.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Kern Literacy Council, which funds programs where tutors teach literacy to adults, said Laura Wolfe, the council's executive director.
"Inspiring people to read more and hopefully write their own book someday," Wolfe said.
The Kern Literacy Council was founded in 1966 with the mission statement of transformation through literacy. The nonprofit offers a variety of programs focused on teaching basic education to adults, English as a second language and family literacy, aimed at preventing the cycle of illiteracy in families.
"(This shows) just how important it is to keep trying," Wolfe said. "For our students the challenge of learning and for the authors, it shows the challenge of getting published. You keep pushing that rock up the hill and you get success."
The range of authors varies from fictional novels to columnists to authors of children's books, Wolfe said.
Last November, local illustrator and author Jennifer Gardiner spoke about overcoming self-doubt and publishing her first children's book at 64 years old. She shared with the audience how she held on to her childlike wonder and how reading is the key to creativity.
"The experience for me was an opportunity to be honest," Gardiner said. "The opportunity was very special. I think every child should read. Kids that read feel like they see the world."
