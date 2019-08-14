There is not much that can bridge the generational gap quite like The Beatles. While its original fans are now in their 60s and 70s, new fans are born every day. Their music might just be the one thing Baby Boomers and Millennials, Gen X and Gen Z, can generally agree on.
So don't be too surprised to hear of a father-son duo who is taking their love of The Beatles from listening to their songs together to playing them onstage as a tribute act. Kyle and Dylan Whitaker will perform in "An Evening of The Beatles" at Ovation Theatre on Saturday.
"My wife and I absolutely raised our kids on The Beatles," Kyle Whitaker said. "They loved the cartoons when they were younger and The Beatles were the go-to camping trip playlist band as they were growing up."
With Dylan, 18, off to college soon, the two wanted to do another show together before he left. Both father, 38, and son have backgrounds in music and theater. They were recently in "Mamma Mia!" at Stars Theatre Restaurant in March and have been performing together around town, including at New Life Church.
"We started playing out together a little over two years ago because I wanted him to start getting experience performing in front of people," Whitaker said. "It was just the two of us, acoustic guitars and some cover songs."
With a catalog as vast as The Beatles, who packed a ton of material in their 10 years together, a decision had to be made about what songs The Whitakers would cover.
Dylan "asked if we could do a bunch of songs from 'Help!' because he was really into that album, and I said, 'Sure, why don't we just do the whole album?'" Whitaker said. "And then I thought, 'Well, hold on, if we're going to do that, we should find a band to do it right.'"
But a whole band would need more space than the smaller venues The Whitakers had been used to playing. It wasn't until they talked to "Mamma Mia!" costar Jennifer Resolme when they got the idea to hold it at Ovation, which Resolme's husband Bien Resolme co-owns.
"I was very skeptical because I was thinking smaller, but after talking to her and a few other people (I) was convinced we could pull it off," Whitaker said. "So I put a band together and it’s on."
Joining The Whitakers on stage will be Gary Rink on bass, Paul Castro on drums, Natasha VanHorne on violin and Tony Rinaldi on keyboard, percussion, backing vocals and flute.
As any Beatle fan can tell you, it doesn't take long to listen to "Help!" in its entirety, and The Whitakers knew a paying crowd would want more than 30 minutes of entertainment. So they decided to perform all of "Rubber Soul" as a second act for the show. Both albums came out in 1965.
Whitaker said some of his favorite songs include "In My Life" and "Girl," both of which are on "Rubber Soul," while Dylan Whitaker's favorite on that album is "Norwegian Wood." Outside of the two albums they will perform, the two both also love "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."
While both "Help!" and "Rubber Soul" include many a Lennon–McCartney and Harrison classic, the first album does have a notable cover.
"Don’t forget the Bakersfield connection to the 'Help!' album being that The Beatles loved Buck Owens so much they covered 'Act Naturally' on it," Whitaker said.
With The Whitakers dressing up and Ovation's production and lighting, Whitaker said it will feel like watching The Beatles in 1965.
"We’ve put a lot of hard work into being true to the music of The Beatles and it’s going to be a great show with fantastic local musicians," Whitaker said. "The Ovation is just a beautiful venue and they do a great job at these 'one night only' shows."
The show will not only be a treat for the local Beatles fans in attendance, but also for the father and son on stage, as they share one last special moment before a big change in their lives. Whitaker hopes the community will join them.
"People should come out to the show because it’s going to be a wonderful night of Beatles music performed by a father and son days before he leaves for college pursuing a degree in musical theater," Whitaker said. "Also to experience two of The Beatles classic albums performed live back to back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.