A local choir is ready to sing not for their supper but for help getting to Disneyland for a performing arts workshop.
The McKinley Elementary School choir will perform at a benefit concert on May 8 at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and will help the students finance a trip to Disneyland to participate in a workshop through the Disney Youth Education Series on May 25.
Choir director Kenneth Whitchard said the choir has been raising money for the trip all year but needs some more help from the community. To send 45 students and nine chaperones, the choir needs $10,200. So far, it has raised $2,100, so it still needs $8,100.
For more information on the choir and its benefit concert, contact Whitchard by email at whitchardk@bcsd.com or call 631-5370, extension 3365.
