Hectic Films revives 'Zombie Girl' for Screamfest premiere

It will be an exciting weekend for Hectic Films with the premiere of its new short "Naked Zombie Girl is Back."
The short film will debut Sunday as part of Screamfest in Los Angeles. Running now through Oct. 20 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres at Ovation Hollywood (formally Hollywood & Highland), ScreamFest is the longest-running film festival providing a platform for films and filmmakers in the horror, thriller and sci-fi genres. It is committed to promoting lesser-known films in an appreciation of their effort to contribute to these classic genres.
The film is a reboot of the 2014 film, which raked in multiple awards and garnered over 2 million views on YouTube.
Nicole Cinaglia takes over the titular role, playing Barbara, a woman who finds herself again battling zombies sans clothes but with a chainsaw.
Writer and director Rickey Bird has a role, acting alongside D.T. Carney, Robbie Allen and Ivy Polkinghorne.
Bird describes Barbara as "a grindhouse superhero the whole family will love."
In his bio for the festival, the filmmaker said he usually shoots projects for little to no budget.
He wrote, "I absolutely love movies and everything about making them! 'Naked Zombie Girl is Back' is a reboot of one of my favorite projects from our film company Hectic Films. Barbara is back and trying to survive zombies once again, naked with a chainsaw."
The screening will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday as part of the festival's Short Block 7, also featuring the short films "Code One Eighty Seven," "Gut Instinct," "Legs," "Song For the Pale," "The Sound," "South," "Under The Ice" and "Unheimlich."
Cast and crew will attend, giving out posters and stickers to viewers.
Other short blocks of films will also be shown Sunday.
All films will be screened at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on the third floor of Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.
Screamfest runs through Oct. 20. Additional programming includes a screening of the 1987 film "The Lost Boys" with a Q&A with star Jason Patric after on Monday, the world premiere of "8 Found Dead"; West Coast premieres of "Give Me An A" and "Next Exit"; North American premieres of "Mean Spirited," "The Leech" and "Once and Future Smash"; and an awards ceremony on Oct. 19.