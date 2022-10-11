 Skip to main content
Hectic Films revives 'Zombie Girl' for Screamfest premiere

Naked Zombie Girl

Hectic Films is premiering its short film "Naked Zombie Girl is Back!" on Sunday in Los Angeles as part of Screamfest Horror Film Festival.

 Courtesy of Hectic Films

It will be an exciting weekend for Hectic Films with the premiere of its new short "Naked Zombie Girl is Back."

The short film will debut Sunday as part of Screamfest in Los Angeles. Running now through Oct. 20 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres at Ovation Hollywood (formally Hollywood & Highland), ScreamFest is the longest-running film festival providing a platform for films and filmmakers in the horror, thriller and sci-fi genres. It is committed to promoting lesser-known films in an appreciation of their effort to contribute to these classic genres.

