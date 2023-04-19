 Skip to main content
Heartened by tartan? Enjoy these Scottish Games

It won't be a dreich weekend, so bring out the family to take in the sun for the annual Kern County Scottish Games and Gatherings.

In its 26th year, the popular two-day event returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds with music, pipe band, dancing, heavy athletics, traditional treats, clans, vendors and much more.

