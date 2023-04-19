Heartened by tartan? Enjoy these Scottish Games

It won't be a dreich weekend, so bring out the family to take in the sun for the annual Kern County Scottish Games and Gatherings.
In its 26th year, the popular two-day event returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds with music, pipe band, dancing, heavy athletics, traditional treats, clans, vendors and much more.
Working animals will show their skills with a Birds of Prey raptor show, featuring owls, hawks and falcons, (10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily) and hourly herding demonstrations with dogs.
Performing at the Gazebo Stage will be Golden Bough, Katie Jane Band, Rusty Bawls and dancer Suzanne Hansen.
Hansen will also dance at a different time in Building 2, which will also host performances by Wrenwood Sessions, Banshee in the Kitchen and Mayde in Ireland.
Building 3 will host the Ploughboys and Angry Brians.
There will also be pipe band performances in the north field, which will also be where the "Address to the Haggis," a poem by Robert Burns, will be performed (on Saturday only).
Performance times vary each day. Check kernscot.org for the full listings.
Also witness shows of strength with heavy athletics, which are sanctioned by the Scottish Heavy Athletics. The full series includes the stone throw, the weight for distance, the weight for height, the hammer throw and the caber toss.
The event will also include vendors selling Scottish merchandise with kilts and other apparel, swords and handmade jewelry.