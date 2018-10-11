With a slight chill in the evening air, it's a great time to enjoy events outdoors. All Seated in a Barn is ready to go this weekend with its Music Under the Stars event on Saturday.
The local group, which rescues horses and donkeys, is hosting an evening of live music featuring Jon Ranger of Lonely Avenue, Crimson Skye, Nathan Antwine and more.
Appetizers will be served but guests are invited to bring their own picnic dinner, along with blankets or other seating. It's also a BYOB event for those who want to sip under the stars. Children are welcome as well.
All Seated in a Barn is run by sisters Tahlia and Margaux Fischer and friends Jen Lund and Courtnee Hahn. Funds raised go to help save horses and donkeys sold on black markets that trade in fur and horse meat where it is legal (including Canada and Mexico).
The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at 10332 Shellabarger Road. Cost is $20 and tickets are available at allseatedinabarn.com. (Note: Because the location houses the rescue animals, guests must fill out a release form, available on the website, to participate in events.)
Then for a really seasonal event, return next weekend when the organization hosts its Halloween Open Barn on Oct. 21. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can come out to see the barn, meet the animals available for adoption and learn about volunteer and sponsor opportunities.
This free event has plenty for the kids to enjoy including trick-or-treating, face painting, a snow cone truck, photo booth, snack and beverage bar, live music and more.
For more information, visit allseatedinabarn.com.
