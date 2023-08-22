Discounted movie admission for all ages — are you $4 reel? National Cinema Day returns Sunday offering $4 tickets to all movies at Bakersfield theaters as well as discounted snacks at select locations.
This is the second year for the promotion created by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners.
Last year's inaugural event was deemed an enormous success with an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers buying $3 tickets on Sept. 3, 2022, The Associated Press reported. (The average movie ticket in 2022, according to NATO, cost $10.53.)
"Last year, National Cinema Day was the busiest day at Maya Cinemas since before the pandemic," Greg Heckmann, director of marketing for the six-theater chain, said in a news release. "This event also brought a lot of Maya guests back to the movies after more than two years away."
In addition to its $4 tickets, Maya will extend deals on medium popcorn, large sodas and kid's trays, which will be available for $4 each. The offer is good at all Maya locations, which includes Bakersfield (1000 California Ave.) and Delano (401 Woollomes Ave., Delano).
Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX (2000 Wible Road) will also offer a concession deal, selling fountain drinks of any size for $4.
Regal Edwards Bakersfield (9000 Ming Ave. Suite G) will also offer guests a $4 combo concession that includes a small popcorn and small soda.
AMC Bakersfield 6 (4200 California Ave.) will also offer a concession discount with a $5 combo with a small popcorn and small soda.
Guests to Studio Movie Grill (2733 Calloway Drive) on Sunday can take advantage of the August special for its Access members: a free appetizer or dessert. The offer is good for the month for those who sign up for its loyalty program, which is free. Visit studiomoviegrill.com/smg-access/benefits to join.
And what can movie lovers expect to enjoy? Here's what's on the big screen at these local theaters on Sunday.
Everyone is showing "Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story," in which a gamer and Gran Turismo superfan gets the chance to become a professional driver.
"Blue Beetle," about the teen DC superhero who gained his powers from an alien scarab, will play at all theaters as will the R-rated talking dog comedy "Strays."
Also in wide release are cinema juggernaut "Barbie" and the computer-animated kids flick "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
AMC (4200 California Ave.) will also show the Tom Cruise action adventure "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One."
Visit amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/bakersfield/amc-bakersfield-6 for showtimes.
Reading Cinemas will show "Gran Turismo" in IMAX as well as "Oppenheimer" along with standard screenings of horror film "Talk To Me," "Meg 2: The Trench," Liam Neeson action thriller "Retribution," Dennis Quaid sports drama "The Hill" and "Sound of Freedom." Bring the kids to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" or "The Little Mermaid” sing-along edition.
Visit readingcinemasus.com/valleyplaza for showtimes.
Maya Cinemas Bakersfield will also screen "Retribution," "The Hill," "Sound of Freedom," "Meg 2: The Trench," "Oppenheimer" and "Talk to Me." Also playing is the biopic "Golda," starring Helen Mirren, and family offerings "Blippi's Big Dino Adventure," "Haunted Mansion" and "Beauty and the Beast" (1991), a Disney 100 special engagement.
Visit mayacinemas.com/bakersfield for tickets.
Maya Cinemas Delano will offer "The Hill," "Meg 2," "Retribution," "Sound of Freedom," "Talk to Me" as well as family options "Blippi's Big Dino Adventure" and "The Little Mermaid" sing-along.
Visit mayacinemas.com/delano for showtimes and tickets.
Along with wide releases and reissues "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Super Mario Bros: The Movie" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," Regal Edwards Bakersfield will offer a 50th anniversary screening of "American Graffiti," a 3D 30th anniversary screening of "Jurassic Park," the Hindi dramedy "Dream Girl 2" and Punjabi action drama "Mastaney."
Visit regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-bakersfield for showtimes.
Dine-in theater Studio Movie Grill Bakersfield will show horror films "The Last Voyage Of The Demeter" and "Talk to Me" along with "Oppenheimer," "Meg 2," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "The Little Mermaid" and "Haunted Mansion."
Visit studiomoviegrill.com for tickets and showtimes.
Along with the films, each screening will include a pre-show sneak peek of anticipated autumn studio releases.
For more about the Cinema Foundation, visit thecinemafoundation.org.