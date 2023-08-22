Discounted movie admission for all ages — are you $4 reel? National Cinema Day returns Sunday offering $4 tickets to all movies at Bakersfield theaters as well as discounted snacks at select locations.

This is the second year for the promotion created by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners.

