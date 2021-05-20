Head to Gem Faire in Santa Barbara this weekend

If you’re headed to the coast this weekend, there’s a bright spot open in your travel plans with Gem Faire.
Billed as America’s premier jewelry and bead show, the event returns to Santa Barbara on Friday through Sunday.
The gathering boasts the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils and much more offered direct from importers and wholesalers. Finds range from loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands, to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools. Other services available include jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing, which can be done while you shop.
The show runs noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Admission is $7 for the entire weekend and parking is free.
For more information, visit gemfaire.com or contact Gem Faire Inc. at 503-252-8300 or info@gemfaire.com.