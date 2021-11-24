Head on down for Christmas Town fun at Kern County Museum

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, you’re in for a treat at Bakersfield Christmas Town, which this year will offer both a drive-thru and in-person event at Kern County Museum.
Creator Mike Ross, who has been bringing Christmas fun to Bakersfield in some form for the past 12 years, said they wanted to offer "the best of both worlds" this year.
"Because of COVID, we did the drive-thru (last year). People liked the drive-thru so much. Some of the parents were elderly and everyone could enjoy it. So we need to keep that.
"But we had overwhelming emails from people saying, 'We want the snow hill and ice skating.'"
Ross said they picked the fan favorites, which include "Santa, skating and snow hills."
"It's challenging, but I think we figured out a good combination to make everybody happy."
Santa Claus is back this year at his cozy cottage for in-person meet and greets with photo-ops and hearing the wish lists of children regardless of their naughty or nice status.
Ice skating is back but with a new configuration.
"We changed up the ice skating. The rink has a Rockefeller Center feel with a (40-foot-tall) tree in the middle."
Ross also said there is a new light show and additions to the drive-thru, which had to be adjusted to accommodate town events that also include a Holly Jolly Train Ride and 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill.
Ross said he would like to help people kick off the holiday season in style.
"I really hope this helps bring the magic of the holiday. That they can get into the spirit, get those holiday juices going.
"Escape from the hustle and bustle of life and experience that holiday magic."