Head downtown for Third Thursday

Get ready to head downtown with the return of Third Thursday.
Organized by the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association, the event returns for two sessions this year starting Thursday at the Westchester parking lot (2819 F St.) between 28th and 30th streets.
The location, near In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques, is also where the weekly F Street Farmers Market and Second Saturday pop-up market take place.
The gathering will include food vendors, arts and crafts, children's game booths and entertainment. Heritage Christian School and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will host a kids' area.
Bring your lounge chair and chill out to the sounds of tribute band Rock of Ages, which will play hits from Sublime, Depeche Mode and Green Day starting at 5:30 p.m.
A beer garden will offer brews for those 21 and over.
The winner of the Margarita Challenge will also be announced. Kicking off on Cinco de Mayo, the competition allowed imbibers to visit participating downtown businesses and vote for their favorite margarita (and earn a chance to win a mega gift basket).
Competitors include Mexicali, Nuestro Mexico, Pyrenees Cafe, Silver Fox, Padre Hotel, Jerry's Pizza & Pub, Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen, Guthrie's Alley Cat and the Stockyard Speakeasy at KC Steakhouse.
The fun runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Westchester lot.
If you can't make this month's event, Third Thursday will return this fall with an event on Oct. 19 at Central Park at Mill Creek.