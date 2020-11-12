This month Bakersfield Second Saturday continues to highlight more in-person shopping and activities, but it will also have some Instagram takeovers for those at home.
For Instagram events, catch the stories on Bakersfield Second Saturday's page (@bakersfieldsecondsaturday). Also look for promotional crossovers online with the No Place Like Home virtual festival, which also takes place on Saturday.
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.): The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a free oil pastel still life drawing class for children (first to eighth grade) from 1 to 2 p.m. with supplies provided; and a free watercolor still life class for teens and adults from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (participants encouraged to bring materials). Both led by Charlotte White.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Saturday Studio art class on tissue paper art for ages 6 to 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. $15, $10 for members). The museum will also launch its podcast series, which you'll be able to listen to at bmoa.org/secondsaturday.
Rags to Rescue (234 H St.): The secondhand store that benefits H.A.L.T Rescue is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; stop by to enter the raffle for 1-pound box of See's peanut brittle.
Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.): Open 12:30 to 9 p.m. with specials including an Angelo burger and lager beer for $12 and $5 micheladas.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Enjoy live music from Charlie Zanne Band and be a Tlo Wine Club member for a day with club pricing of 25 percent off bottles and 15 percent off merchandise and more (mention "Second Saturday" to redeem).
2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.): The brewery is open noon to 10 p.m., with $1 off any Beer Theory pint.
Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth (830 18th St.): The sweet shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a 4-ounce bag of churro toffee for $5.
San Rucci Winery (1317 20th St.) Instagram takeover from 2 to 6 p.m. discussing Thanksgiving wine packages, which can be purchased from 2 to 6 p.m. at its pop-up event.
Throwback Junction (1018 18th St.): The vintage and upcycled shop is open noon to 6 p.m., offering 15 percent off (mention "Second Saturday").
Nanette Art + Design (900 24th St., Suite 110): Get a jump on holiday shopping at the new artisan studio and boutique, open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with products from more than two dozen local vendors.
Encore Boutique (1817 Eye St.): Buy one, get one half-off (for items of equal or lesser value).
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with storewide sale of 10 to 50 percent off, giveaways and local pop-up vendors outside until 2 p.m.
Soapterra (1516 18th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a free bath bomb with purchase of a candle.
Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sales throughout the mall.