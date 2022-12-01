Have some fun this weekend

As the holiday season continues, events overflow like gifts from Santa's bag. Here are a few options to check out this weekend.
Friday
Art Walk: After nearly three years, the downtown Art Walk returns, taking over the sidewalks along 19th and Eye streets.
Local artisans and vendors will set up from 5 to 9 p.m. in the area with the aid of volunteers from the Arts Council of Kern, which organizes the event.
No road closures are planned, so parking should be a lot easier downtown than on parade night.
Local artists and artisans interested in taking part can contact the council at info@kernarts.org or call interim director Cynthia Hallstrom at 661 324-9000.
First Friday: Downtown spots will also be presenting art and other entertainment.
Artist Charlotte White is displaying her works on newsprint at Dagny's Coffee Co., 1600 20th St.
Students of Julie Fleming’s mixed-media class will have their work featured at the Bakersfield Art Association's Art Center.
A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the center, 1607 19th St.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1931 R St.) continues its exhibition "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made," featuring works from nine Los Angeles-based female artists rendered in textiles, oil paints, cast bronze, porcelain and other materials.
Also on display are "Celebrating BMoA’s Summer Art Camp," highlighting the work of students ages 2 to 17 who took part in the summer program, and "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," featuring the whimsical work of the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist.
This will be the last chance to see "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA's Permanent Collection," which highlights the figure in works in a variety of media.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. with work for sale from local artists and vendors.
New sandwich shop Radio Sandwich (1229 19th St.) will be open late, feeding revelers from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Singer-songwriter Jon Ranger will perform at BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) starting at 8 p.m. Cover is $10 for the 21-and-over show.
Home for the Holidays: Enjoy the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra holiday concert featuring more than 90 choir members from Bakersfield College, led by Dr. Jennifer Garrett, and a pre-show performance with the students from Panama-Buena Vista Union School District's Strolling Strings.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave. The concert performance will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $30, with $10 admission for children under 12. Visit BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928 to purchase tickets.
Chez Noel: Enjoy a holiday home tour of three selected homes in Bakersfield and the Junior League building put on by the Assistance League of Bakersfield.
Self-guided tours are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Attendees start at Bargain Box Thrift Store, 1924 Q St.
Tickets are $40 per person, available at Bargain Box Thrift Store; Sugardaddy's, 5512 Stockdale Highway; Victoria's at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave.; The Patio Place, 6801 White Lane; and Baby Me Simply Me, 4021 Calloway Drive
Note that no cellphones, photography, high heels or children under 12 are allowed. The tour is also not wheelchair-accessible.
Holiday Lights at CALM: Enjoy more than 3 million lights in an elaborate drive-thru display designed by Lightasmic!
Note that weekends are the busiest time for the annual event so arrive as early as possible.
The drive-thru is held daily from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day)
Entrance for the show is off Lake Ming Road. Pick up some treats from the Teen Challenge concession before you follow the signs down the road.
Cost is $30 per vehicle, with advance tickets (highly recommended) available at calmzoo.org. CALM members save 20 percent (use code CALMMEMBER2022) and active military and veterans save 10 percent (use code MILITARY2022). Guests must show CALM Membership card or military ID card at entrance for the discount.
Bakersfield Christmas Town: Organizer Mike Ross and his team went big this year, moving the annual walk-thru and drive-thru events to a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Stay warm in the car driving through the light show or bundle up the kids to play in the outdoor activities area with Santa's cozy cottage, the Holly Jolly Train Ride, the 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill, Frosty's Play Area with bounce house, laser tag arena, outdoor skate rink and more.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays at Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Event is drive-thru only from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 25
Admission for walk-thru is $30, $25 for seniors and children for walk-thru on weekends and Dec. 19-22; $20 for on Dec. 5-8, 12-15 and 26-29. Vehicle drive-thru is $30 Friday through Sunday and $25 Monday through Thursday.
Visit christmastown.net for tickets or purchase at the gate.
Gaslight Holiday Extravaganza: Return to the golden age of radio with "How the Elves Save Christmas" followed by the vaudeville revue "Presley Armstrong Christmas Special."
Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Shows quickly sell out so visit themelodrama.com for an updated schedule.
Performances continue through Dec. 22 at Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive
Admission is $29, $27 for seniors, military and children 12 and under.
Visit themelodrama.com or call 661-587-3377 for tickets and more information.
"Miracle on 34th Street": Believe in miracles with this musical based on the popular 1947 film running now at Ovation Theatre, 1622 19th St.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays through Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18
Admission is $40, $35 for seniors (55 and older) and veterans, $20 for students with ID; tickets available at theovationtheatre.com or by calling 661-489-4601.
"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn": Enjoy a catalog of song-and-dance numbers with this show at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave.
Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch is at 1 p.m., show at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Performances continue weekends through Dec. 18.
Admission is $75, $47 show only; $55, $27 show-only for students. The Steinert Suite VIP Box is $100 per ticket ($70 show-only). Visit bmtstars.com for tickets.
Stars is also holding a canned food drive and is accepting donations now through Dec. 23.
"The Gifts of the Magi": Learn about the true meaning of Christmas thanks to this musical based on the stories of O. Henry.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Stars Playhouse, 2756 Mosasco St.
Performances run through Dec. 18
Admission is $25, $15 for students. Visit bmtstars.com for tickets.
Stars Playhouse is also holding a canned food drive and is accepting donations now through Dec. 23.
Saturday
Student art show: The Bakersfield Art Association's Art Center is continuing its program with Kern County high schools, displaying work from art classes.
This month, the display consists of student pieces from the classes of Bakersfield High instructors Lisa Rudnick, Vicki Smart, Michelle Bravkett and Yvonne Cavanagh and South High teachers Angie Bennett and Armando Rubio.
Young artists who will display work include BHS students Jimena Arriaga Aceves, Madeline Wells, Nick Hinkle and Mais Pankey; and South High students Aaliyah Mejia, Camille Castillo, Angel Martinez, Jaretzy Munoz Padilla, Angel Palomares, Nevaeh Rodriguez and Desiree Andrade.
The reception will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the art center.
Tehachapi Hometown Christmas: Tehachapi has pulled out all stops for its new venture offering a full day and evening of activities in its downtown area.
The Christmas festival will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by the annual Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m., then the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree at the Tehachapi Depot.
All Hometown events will take place along Green Street south of Tehachapi Boulevard and in front of Centennial Plaza.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will have a life Nativity scene in front of the Stray Leaves building on the southwest corner of Green and F streets. Nativity sticker books, coloring pages and drawings for Nativity sets will be offered by the Tehachapi Seventh-day Adventist Church. Hot cocoa and free coffee will be offered by the Tehachapi Vineyard Church’s mobile meal trailer team.
Live Christmas music and carolers from Calliope Music Studio will be performed throughout the afternoon, and street performers from Tehachapi Community Theatre Association will also be on hand.
The Tehachapi High School Jazz Band will perform at the corner of Green and F streets from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Nearby, the reopened Mountain Music will have live music.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association will offer hot cider and cookies at Gallery ‘n’ Gifts, along with a selfie booth.
From 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. there will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. From 3:45 to 4 p.m. Alex Zonn will read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” And at 4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance downtown and be available for photos.
Other activities include a booth for writing letters to Santa, kids Christmas crafts and games, writing letters to those serving in the military and senior citizens, a canned food drive and Toys for Tots unwrapped toy drive.
Some locally-owned downtown stores will offer specials and discounts.
Also on tap Saturday are photos with Santa and bake sale at Tehachapi Depot Museum (101 W Tehachapi Blvd.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Christmas Book Market and kids craft event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Library (212 S Green St.); and free admission performances of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 12:30 and 2 p.m. at the Hitching Post Theater (201 S. Green St.)