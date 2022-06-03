Have global day of fun at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Heritage Festival

Enjoy an international adventure without leaving town thanks to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church's Heritage Festival on Saturday.
This inaugural event will include 14 food booths from various cultures, a silent auction, sit-in bar, bingo, live music, kids games and more.
Food for sale will include Basque fare from Wool Growers, tacos, Korean barbecue, Czech kolache (pastries), Italian sausages from the Italian Catholic Federation, Mediterranean food, barbecue by the Knights of Columbus and Filipino dishes from Couples for Christ.
The Platinum Pub will set up a 40-foot-wide sit-in bar selling margaritas, beer, and wine.
Providing live entertainment are the band Groove City along with a Sicilian singing duo and Filipino and Basque dancers.
There are four getaway trips in the silent auction including a trip for two to Cayucos and a limo ride and box seats package for an Angels baseball game. Other items up for grabs are an autographed poster for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a massive toy-wagon and award-winning luxury quilt.
Funds raised from the festival will aid construction of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's new church building.
The event is the first of its kind at St. Elizabeth's as it will provide the opportunity for the church to showcase the "Catholic'" or universality of its church, allowing families in its congregation to showcase their heritage through food from diverse ethnic backgrounds.
It also coincides with the celebration of Pentecost, which is a moment in church history where the very first disciples gathered, received the Holy Spirit, and "spoke in various tongues," as they were on the brink of evangelizing to the entire world. (Acts 2: 1-31)."
The Heritage Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 12300 Reina Road.
Admission is free. Food tickets, along with those for bingo and kids games, can be purchased at the event.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church is located in northwest Bakersfield, home to thousands of families. It was established in 2008 by then-Bishop John T. Steinbock as the ninth Catholic church in the city of Bakersfield. The 24-acre site at Reina and Allen roads was acquired a few years earlier. Eighteen acres were committed to the development of a new parish — the first Catholic parish established in Kern County since 1968.
— St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church news release