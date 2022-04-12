Have a hoppy Saturday at Bako Market

Hop on over to Centennial Plaza this Saturday for your visit with the Easter Bunny.
This visit from the holiday hare is just part of the fun on tap for the latest Bako Market pop-up event.
Dozens of vendors —selling everything from plants and handmade items to food and apparel — are set to take part in the latest market, which started earlier this year in the plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena.
Some of this week's participants include a basket seller, who can help you get started on those last-minute Easter baskets, and Viva La Bloom, which sells floral arrangements perfect to display at Easter brunch.
Along with meeting the Easter Bunny, who will pose for free photos courtesy of Photobombers, children can play games and have a chance to win small goodies from participating vendors.
All attendees will have a chance to enter to win tickets to Rise Against on April 22, Bakersfield Condors games or skate passes to the Valley Children's Ice Center.
The Bako Market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the plaza, 1001 Truxtun Ave.