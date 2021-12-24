Have a holly, jolly weekend

There’s still holiday fun to be had this weekend and here’s where to go.
Bakersfield Christmas Town: This event at the Kern County Museum is the only one that offering an activity on Christmas Day with its drive-thru portion, giving guests a view of its light displays both today and Saturday.
Every other day now through Jan. 1, Christmas Town will also offer its walk-thru activities including ice skating, a meet-and-greet with Santa, 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill and a Holly Jolly Train Ride.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, through Jan. 1, at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave.
Admission is $20 for walk-thru for attendees 3 and older; vehicle drive-thru $25 Monday through Thursday, $35 Friday and Sunday, $40 Sunday; limos or passenger vans $50 Monday through Thursday, $100 Friday through Sunday. No RVs or buses are allowed.
As an added perk, those who purchase two or more walk-thru tickets will have the drive-thru included in their ticket for that night. And those who purchase a drive-thru ticket can have that amount credited toward the purchase of same-night walk-thru tickets.
Visit christmastown.net for tickets and more information. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.
Christmas at Roberts Lane: If recent calls to the newsroom are any indication, Kern County truly loves drive-thru tamales. There's plenty more going on at this new event but those hearty treats often associated with the Christmas season are near the top of Santa's list.
Teen Challenge, a local addiction-recovery program, is using this drive-thru event to raise funds by selling its famous apple and peach dumplings along with tamales, homemade salsa, churros, fresh popped kettle corn and drinks.
Visitors can also say hi to Santa and enjoy listening to the Teen Challenge Christmas Carolers.
The drive-thru runs 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 2 at 301 E. Roberts Lane. (It is closed on Christmas Day.) Order food on-site or in advance at eventbrite.com.
HolidayLights at CALM: Rain may have canceled a couple of days of the run of this beloved holiday event, but here's to clear skies and more fun to be had at this drive-thru display of more than 3 million lights.
The show is closed on Christmas but otherwise open daily through Jan. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. Join the entrance line on Lake Ming Road, off Alfred Harrell Highway (follow the signs).
Admission is $30 per vehicle but no buses, RVs or limousines are allowed. Discounts — 20 percent for CALM members (using code CALM2020) and 10 percent for military (MILITARY2020) — are available but those receiving discounts must show proof of membership or service at entrance.
And it cannot be stressed enough to buy your tickets in advance at calmzoo.org. Some nights sell out (Christmas Eve, we're looking at you) and if you wait, you may be turned away.
A La Ritz Brunch Drag Extravaganza: While the least traditional offering in this roundup of events, this is still a holiday offering. One, because it's happening Sunday during the holiday weekend, and two, because of its theme.
This month's event is a "very special" Disney- and Christmas-themed Drag Brunch Extravaganza, so expect the unexpected at this event hosted by Patricia de Leon at Stars Theatre Restaurant. Performers also include Sole Valentino, Xavier Valentino, Michael Silas, Rusty Waters, Jazlyn Alezea and Kamryn LaReese.
Tickets are available in four diva tiers: Mariah, aka VIP ($85), with VIP seating at the front and complimentary champagne and a post-show photoshoot with the queens; Whitney ($75), with seating in the "So Emotional" singer's section and a glass of champagne; Cher ($65) and Madonna ($55), each with their own seating sections.
All attendees will enjoy a delicious brunch by Chef Lino Gonzalez. Ticket holders in the Mariah, Whitney and Cher sections also get a step-and-repeat photo shoot.
Brunch is served at 9 a.m. followed by the show at 11 a.m. Sunday at Stars, 1931 Chester Ave.
Tickets are available at alaritzbrunch.com.
If you miss this show, A La Ritz has monthly brunch performances. Visit the website for dates and information about season passes.