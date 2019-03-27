Poodles will be primped, bearded collies will be trimmed and Bichon Frises will be fluffed this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Starting Thursday and running through Sunday, the Vines & Wines Cluster dog show is the place for dog lovers to come out and cheer on man's best friend.
The Kern County Kennel Club is once again pairing with the San Luis Obispo Kennel Club for the four-day event. The local club's show will be on Thursday and Sunday, while the SLOKC show will be Friday and Saturday.
Dogs will first compete among others of the same breed, with winners then competing in one of seven groups, depending on their breeds (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding). Group winners will go on to compete for Best in Show.
While it's too late to register dogs to compete, each day is open to spectators, who can find out more information about different breeds of dogs, whether they are thinking of showing dogs themselves or just looking for the best breed for their family.
In addition to the all-breed dog shows, there will also be obedience and rally trials and the National Owner Handled Series each day of the event.
Other competitions on various days will be Best Puppy, Bearded Collie Club of Southern California and Harrier Club of America speciality events, a Peewee class for children ages 5 to 9, Trick Dog, Scent Dog and more.
Each day is roughly the same but Saturday's show tends to be the biggest, meaning the grounds will be filled with even more dogs groomed to impress.
While the dogs might look cute enough to cuddle, spectators should always ask owners or handlers for permission before petting any contestants.
