Harry Potter's birthday celebration continueS around town with various events next week.
Free “Wrock Concert”
WHAT: A wizard rock band performance by Harry and the Potters, all ages welcome
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Monday
WHERE: Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave.
MORE INFO: Free tickets at Beale Library; must have a ticket to attend. 868-0736. info@kernlibrary.org.
Harry Potter-y Birthday Party
WHAT: Enjoy painting at Color Me Mine on the day of Harry Potter’s birthday
WHEN: 7 p.m., Wednesday
WHERE: Color Me Mine, 9000 Ming Ave., Suite H3.
MORE INFO: 664-7366. placefull.com or colormemine.com.
Barnes and Nobles Book Club: Harry Potter
WHAT: Meet other fans and discuss the beloved first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Barnes and Noble, 4001 California Avenue
