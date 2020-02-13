Since its inception, whether through feats of athleticism or reaching out to the community, the Harlem Globetrotters have continued to push their limits.
Shane "Scooter" Christensen, now in his 15th season with the Globetrotters, visited W.A. Kendrick Elementary School on Feb. 4 to educate students on bullying. Even without a basketball in hand, he can control the attention of a room with ease.
Christensen uses his skills from the court to capture the entire cafeteria's concentration. His secret to being good with kids is simple — he never forgets that he was one at one point.
Christensen has been putting even more time into visiting different schools and hospitals to be an ambassador of goodwill to test himself in new areas.
"I think it's the power of the team I play for," Christensen said. "The things that I tell them, they've heard it before from parents or teachers. But knowing the Globetrotters and the power the Globetrotters have, when I’m wearing this outfit it sticks a little bit more. They think, 'Man he’s just like us' or 'He’s been through what we have.'"
The Harlem Globetrotters are known for incredible feats of athleticism cheered on by hoards of fans, but for the players, it's the quiet moments that matter most. It's the moments when strangers run-up to Christensen and share their memories of the Globetrotters that really remind him of the importance of his role.
"No matter where I go someone always has a story," Christensen said. "To see people's faces light up when they hear the name Harlem Globetrotters, that's just power in itself."
The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Bakersfield on Feb. 17 at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
Since 1926, the exhibitionist basketball team has played more than 26,000 exhibition basketball games in 124 countries and territories, been featured in numerous television shows ("The Simpsons" reminds audiences to never bet against the Globetrotters) and have earned 21 Guinness World Record titles. With their 2020 "Pushing the Limits" world tour they will continue reaching for new heights.
"The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said Globetrotters head coach Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before.”
During this tour, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record and perform their iconic "Magic Circle" ball-handling drill in the dark with glow-in-the-dark basketballs. The talent to make each game feel unique is one reason why the Globetrotters are brought back to Bakersfield year after year, said Nick Wynne, the marketing manager for the Mechanics Bank Arena.
"It's nice to have the same shows as an annual tradition," Wynne said. "The thing about the Globetrotters is it's different each year. It's a testament to the Globetrotters' creativity."
A Harlem Globetrotter game isn't about a rousing challenge or the spirit of competition — it's about making memories.
"I try to have a good attitude because you don’t know whose life you’re changing," Christensen said. "That’s probably the best thing. We like to say that smiling and laughing is a universal language because we can go anywhere in the world and get the same reaction."
