Harlem Globetrotters return to Mechanics Bank Arena on Feb. 18

The Globetrotters' Lucky Jiang spins the ball during a break in the game at Mechanics Bank Arena in February 2020. The exhibition team returns to Bakersfield for its Spread Game Tour on Feb. 18.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian / File

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will return to Bakersfield in February as part of the team's newly reimagined Spread Game Tour.

Starting on Dec. 26, the team will head over 200 cities in this "basketball event like no other."

Part streetball, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks.

The Spread Game Tour also introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

The game is at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at harlemglobetrotters.com. Sign up as a preferred customer on the website for early access to tickets.

