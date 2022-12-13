Harlem Globetrotters return to Mechanics Bank Arena on Feb. 17

Get set for the sound of "Sweet Georgia Brown" this spring with news that the Harlem Globetrotters will return to Mechanics Bank Arena.
The Feb. 17 visit will be part of the team's 2023 World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Get set for the sound of "Sweet Georgia Brown" this spring with news that the Harlem Globetrotters will return to Mechanics Bank Arena.
The Feb. 17 visit will be part of the team's 2023 World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Nearing the team's 100th anniversary, the Globetrotters will face-off against the Washington Generals, bringing artful athleticism and unparalleled moves as well as an inclusive game-day experience that can’t be beat.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the ball drops at 7 p.m. at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $40 to $100, are available at axs.com or in-person at the venue box office.
Attendees can opt for the Magic Pass event, which takes place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Ticket holders can join the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals on the court before the game to show their skills, shoot hoops, and get player autographs and photos. All in attendance must have the Magic Pass ($25 in addition to game ticket) and wear soft or rubber-soled shoes.
A Celebrity Court Pass ($100 plus game ticket) offers the "best access for the biggest fans" with an up-close view of the Globetrotters during pregame warm-ups (starting a half-hour before the game) offering exclusive access to interact with the entire team, chance to snap on-court photos and a commemorative lanyard.
The Players Meet and Greet option ($35 plus game ticket) is another way fans can experience behind-the-court magic by interacting with some Globetrotters stars, getting the inside scoop and taking photos. This upgrade also includes a commemorative lanyard.
Visit harlemglobetrotters.com for more on the team or to buy tickets.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.