Harlem Globetrotters return to Mechanics Bank Arena on Feb. 17

Globetrotters032 2023

The Globetrotters' Lucky Jiang spins two balls during a break of the game against the Washington Generals at Mechanics Bank Arena in 2020. The team returns to play in Bakersfield on Feb. 17.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian, File

Get set for the sound of "Sweet Georgia Brown" this spring with news that the Harlem Globetrotters will return to Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Feb. 17 visit will be part of the team's 2023 World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

