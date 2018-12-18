Screening of "Ballet Now" with Tiler Peck

What: A documentary following Bakersfield native Tiler Peck as she curates a ballet showcase in summer 2017; Peck will be at the theater to answer questions after the movie

When: Doors 11:30 a.m., movie starts at 12:30 p.m. Monday

Where: The Fox Theater, 2001 H St.

Admission: $5 in advanced, $8 day of the event; free for Kern Dance Alliance members

Information: thebakersfieldfox.com or 324-1369

Can't attend the screening? Stream "Ballet Now" on Hulu at your convenience.