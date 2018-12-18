Sitting on a plane waiting for takeoff, ballerina Tiler Peck was able to squeeze in an interview with her hometown paper. She was just recounting how "Ballet Now," a documentary of which she is the subject, has led to some newfound recognition out and about in public.
At that moment, someone on the plane passing the New York City Ballet principal dancer told her "I know you!" It's just one of the ways the film, which is screening at the Fox Theater on Monday, has expanded Peck's audience beyond the world of dance.
"'Ballet Now' really has reached more people," Peck said. "That was the goal, to help make ballet more accessible."
Soon, Peck will be on a plane again, this time heading home to Bakersfield for the screening, organized by Kern Dance Alliance, where she will answer questions after the film. She'll get to stay in town just for a few days before flying back to New York City.
What came before the documentary (streaming on Hulu) was the invitation to Peck to curate "BalletNow," a three-day showcase of dance and dancers at The Music Center in Los Angeles in the summer of 2017. Peck was the first female curator since the series started in 2015.
"I was given full permission to pick the dancers I wanted, the repertoire I wanted," Peck said.
Creating "BalletNow," the showcase, was a lot of work for just three days of performances in one place, so Peck and her team started thinking of ways to bring it to a wider audience.
"We wanted to make something out of this where people can view this more than just the weekend in L.A.," she explained.
With producer Elisabeth Moss (known for her starring role in "The Handmaid's Tale," among many others) and director Steven Cantor on board, they decided a behind-the-scenes look at creating the showcase would be most compelling. Far from the hands-off producer who just lends a name to a project, Moss was involved in every part, Peck said.
"It's really special to have someone of her status be behind a ballet documentary," Peck said of Moss, a fan of dance who happened to see Peck in NYCB's "Sleeping Beauty." "She was involved every step of the way."
Peck said she was initially a little nervous about being the subject of a documentary, especially as she took on a challenge like "BalletNow" for the first time.
"You never know ... if they're going to portray you the way you are," Peck said of documentaries. "What I was really happy with was I really feel like you got me."
She became close with Cantor, whom she said she trusted to tell her story.
"I could put my life in his hands," she said. "I could tell he really took the time to get to know me. I felt very, very comfortable with him."
During the process of curating the showcase, Peck had more pressing things to focus on than the team of filmmakers following her.
"What was more important was the performance," she said. "I wasn't even aware of the cameras. I had so much going on. It was in real time, in real life, and I had three days to do it."
Viewers won't see it on the film, but Peck shared that at the time of the showcase (and filming) she was going through some difficulties in her personal life.
"I was going through a divorce at the time and the fact that I managed to do that," Peck said of the ballet production, "I just watch it and feel so proud."
Feedback from the film has been great, she said. Moms on Instagram have sent her videos of their daughters dancing while watching the movie, while others who have reached out (often after seeing her in public) aren't even in the dance or art world. Finding people are interested in the documentary whether they have a love of dance or not has been touching, she said.
Now, Peck is excited to bring the film home and "be able to share it with my family and friends," she said.
The screening has been in the works since the documentary hit Hulu this summer, with the Kern Dance Alliance just waiting for Peck's busy schedule to allow a special appearance. In an email, KDA president Andrea Hansen said the alliance is honored to host Peck in her hometown and that it's "important to support our native superstars and to show Kern County emerging artists that they, too, can be successful as long as they stay focused on their goals."
Of Peck, Hansen said, "Her talent, professionalism and charm have propelled her to not only the top of the ballet world, but the world of entertainment. She is an international celebrity and deserves to be applauded for her accolades."
For viewers, "Ballet Now" is an interesting look into the world of dance and a glimpse into what it takes to put on a large showcase, which included three separate programs and choreography that meshed ballet with other styles of dance.
But for Peck, the documentary is a snapshot of a major moment in her career, something that will likely evoke more memory and emotion than a recording of the showcase or a photo might.
"To be able to have it for life, it will be so special for me," she said. "I really didn't have a moment to take it all in, so to be able to re-watch it is special."
