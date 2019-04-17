After you've collected the recycling, picked up some litter on the side of the road or, maybe, planted a tree, you can finish your early Earth Day weekend with a comedy show.
Actually, guests to the Happy Little Trees comedy show at The Back Door on Saturday night won't have to prove their green-living bona fides, but, hey, a good deed is its own reward.
Starting at 7 p.m., local comedians will take the stage, with an afterparty to follow at Casablanca Night Club. The show is the third put on by DLG Co., following February's Anti-Valentine's Day show and last month's St. Patrick's Day show.
Headlining the night is Curtis Taylor III, who will be joined onstage by Eddie Molina, Richard Estrada, Mike Scott, Landyn Webb and Tad Whaley. Andrew Boydston will host.
Like the previous two comedy shows, this will also have proceeds going toward a good cause. It will benefit The Apple Core Project, a nonprofit serving the community with local resources to help those who are food-insecure.
Tickets are $10 for the show or $20 for both the show and afterparty. The Back Door is at 1105 19th St. Go to jessicadelagarza.com for more information.
(0) comments
