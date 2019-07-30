“Guys and Dolls Jr.” is set to hit the stage at Stars Theatre Restaurant this weekend only.
Starting Thursday and running through Sunday, the play stars local young actors as the big and brassy personalities that make up the musical classic.
Set in Depression-era New York City, “Guys and Dolls” tells the story of Nathan Detroit (Vicente Angnon), a gambler running an illegal craps game, and his nightclub performer girlfriend Adelaide (Jenny Rejon). Nathan attempts to enlist fellow gambler Sky Masterson (Kevin Aleman) but he falls for pious Sarah Brown (Tommi Jo Mongold).
The show is directed by Kenneth Whitchard, with vocal direction by Dianne Kennedy and choreography by Sharida Rodriguez. The play is written by Abe Burrows, Jo Swerling and Frank Loesser, based on characters by Damon Runyon.
Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. There is also an afternoon show on Sunday, with doors at 12:30 p.m., lunch at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the show and the meal are $40, while tickets for the show only are $15. For tickets and more information, go to bmtstars.com or call 325-6100. Stars Theatre Restaurant is at 1931 Chester Ave.
