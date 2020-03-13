New West Guitar Group's concert set for Wednesday at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace has been postponed.
The performance is among many that had been affected by the state mandate for large gatherings in light of coronavirus concerns.
Rick Kreiser, founder of the Guitar Masters concert series, which was putting on the show, said it will be rescheduled for later this year.
For more information, call 204-7685 or visit guitarmasters.org.
