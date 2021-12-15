Guild House invites you to 'Evening with Charles Dickens'

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy a local theatrical performance and if you'd like to shake things up to end 2021, the Guild House has something a bit different for you.
On Saturday, it will host "An Evening with Charles Dickens," featuring a performance of "A Christmas Carol" author's "other" Christmas tale, "A Christmas Tree" preceded by a multicourse dinner.
"Dinner is a complete English affair," said Kelli Romines, who helps with marketing for the Guild House. "Our goal is to have everyone be filled with the true Christmas spirit when they leave our event."
Although the downtown venue has hosted theatrical events in the past (including a memorable Theatre in the Black rendition of "The Turn of the Screw" in 2019), this is the first Christmas show.
Local performer Ed French, who will embody the beloved English author, said he was approached last year by event coordinator Bobbi Scrivner but the special event was rescheduled until this year.
French said he was up for the task.
"I could pontificate as to the sagacity of Dickens’s work," he wrote of taking on the role. "But, honestly, I never really gave it much more thought than, 'He’s an eccentric character, that might be fun.'"
"In my high school English lit class, I once commented that Dickens could describe a brick wall in one paragraph. Later in life I realized that I was wrong, it would take him an entire page … I love his work, but he can be very wordy."
Before he performs, guests will enjoy a hearty meal consisting of English onion and leek soup with sage and cheddar cheese, sausage-stuffed mini squash served over a bed of mixed greens, individual beef Wellington with mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes and peas with pearl onions and bacon.
Afterward, guests will be served dessert — mini Yorkshire pudding and sticky toffee pudding with warm toffee sauce — along with hot mulled wine.
French wrote, "I shall take a seat by the fire after the meal and read my tale to my guests as they enjoy their desserts."
Reservations for the event are required by Thursday.
Along with Saturday's event, the Guild House will offer a special New Year's Eve lunch on Dec. 31. The all inclusive meal ($30) will include French onion soup, sliced New York strip steak with bluegrass sauce, au gratin potatoes, fresh green beans and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake for dessert.
The volunteer-run restaurant also has you covered with Christmas gifts with lunch gift certificates ($25), champagne berry jam ($10) and its cookbook ($20), all available in its lobby. (Visit guildhousebakersfield.com for remaining 2021 lunch menus.)
Proceeds from the Guild House benefits the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health, a mental health facility for children and families that opened in 1946.