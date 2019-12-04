Put on your comfy shoes and get set for Chez Noel, the annual holiday home tour put on by the Assistance League of Bakersfield. Along with goodies to start the day, tour-goers can also stop in for lunch at the Guild House downtown.
The volunteer-run restaurant has partnered with the Assistance League to provide a festive luncheon destination for a pre- or post-tour stop. Two seatings will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Renée Kinzel, Guild House president, said the menu will be the same both days: beet and arugula salad with orange vinaigrette, steak and wild mushroom pot pie and bourbon pecan torte. Chez Noel ticket holders can enjoy lunch for a reduced price of $16 plus tax and tip.
Other festivities include live carolers and an appearance by Santa Claus, Kinzel said. On Saturday, members of the Bakersfield College Chorale will sing.
The Guild House is at 1905 18th St. To make lunch reservations, call 325-5478.
The self-guided tour of three Bakersfield homes will run between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests start at the Assistance League's Bargain Box, 1924 Q St.
Chez Noel tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance at the Bargain Box; Victoria's, 9000 Ming Ave; Sugar Daddy's, 5512 Stockdale Highway; or Studio Bliss 3100 19th St. Suite 300.
Attending the tour and lunch offers guests a double helping of charitable giving. The Guild House supports the Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic, a private nonprofit mental health agency that serves local families. The Assistance League of Bakersfield holds Chez Noel to aid its philanthropic programs, including Operation School Bell, which provides new school clothes for children in need.
