How do authors keep readers fidgeting and turning pages? Find out with these ... wait for it ... cliff-hanging suspense tips from crime novelist Mar Preston, who will address the Writers of Kern on Saturday.
“Suspense is important in every type of fiction,” says Mar Preston. Preston is the author of six crime novels and "Writing Your First Mystery," an instructional series for beginning authors.
On Saturday, she’ll cover some of her best tips for injecting any fiction story with page-turning suspense. From structure and stakes to conflict and pacing, there are many places to build suspense into a story. After Preston's workshop, writers will know exactly how to spot opportunities to add suspense into their fiction and the best techniques to pull it off.
Writers of Kern offers workshops like this one for professional and emerging writers most months of the year. Their annual writer conference, funding for writers, Young Writers of Kern essay competition, scholarships, publication opportunities and mentorships are designed to discover new writers, support established ones, and grow the talent and skills of both.
This month’s meeting and workshop will run from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Cost is $15, $10 for members, and includes Hodel’s buffet breakfast. Pay at the door or online at writersofkern.com.
Questions? Write events@writersofkern.com or visit writersofkern.com.
