A free country concert celebrating the Bakersfield Sound isn't too out of the ordinary for a town so proud of its musical history. Its venue, however, might just raise a few eyebrows.
Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest, the final resting place of Buck Owens, is hosting the outdoor concert on Oct. 6. The show is set to go from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature Owens' son Johnny Owens and the Buck Fever Band.
The band is expected to perform songs by Buck Owens and Merle Haggard, as well as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, George Strait, Vince Gill, Lorrie Morgan and Tracy Byrd.
The cemetery is partnering with KUZZ for the concert, where there will also be food and refreshments available. Admission is free but guests should bring their own lawn chairs.
"This is something we've long talked about," said Jim LaMar, president of Greenlawn in a news release. "Ever since 'Buck's Place' (Buck Owens' private mausoleum) graced our grounds, it was a dream of ours to celebrate Buck, his music and the Bakersfield Sound. Thanks to KUZZ and the Buck Owens family, we're finally getting a chance to do that."
Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest is at 2739 Panama Lane. For more information go to greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.