Prepare to spring into action this week for tickets to an annual holiday tradition at the Fox Theater.
Moscow Ballet’s "Great Russian Nutcracker" returns Nov. 10 to Bakersfield. Get in on the holiday magic with the "ballet of all ballets" that this year travels to "The Land of Peace and Harmony.” Set to Tchaikovsky's timeless score, the production features life-size dancing puppets, a 60-foot growing Christmas tree, mesmerizing costumes and more!
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 11 a.m. at the box office, ticketfly.com or by calling 324-1369.
Presale tickets are available through Thursday with promo code “PARTY” and up to 20 percent off of select tickets.
Doors open at 2 p.m., the show starts at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
