Grand openings set for local Sephora at Kohl's

Bakersfield's Kohl's locations are enjoying a makeover Friday with the grand opening of their Sephora at Kohl's experience.
The two stores are among the 400 locations that are adding the beauty brand partnership this year, according to a news release. That's in addition to the 200 existing Sephora at Kohl’s locations that have popped up since its inception last fall.
"We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400-store expansion," said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. "The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere."
By 2023, Kohl's aims to open 850 total shops with the 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that "mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora."
Each Sephora at Kohl’s location offers a curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, clean beauty and self-care innovations, as well as testing and discovery zones highlighting new, emerging or trending products.
Sephora-trained beauty advisers will offer personalized beauty consultations and assist customers with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.
Along with the expansion, Sephora at Kohl’s is adding six new prestige beauty brands: Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa. Those join existing popular brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.
"We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores," Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer, said in a news release. "The additions of these new brands to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrate how we are continuing to bolster the assortment to bring the best experience to all of our new and existing customers."
See the Sephora at Kohl's experience for yourself at the Kohl's at 5385 Gosford Road and 9400 Rosedale Highway.