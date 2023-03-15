Grab a pint, enjoy these St. Patrick's Day events

Whether you're wearing the green, drinking it or making others green with envy with your exciting plans, there is a leprechaun's stash of activities to keep you busy this St. Patrick's Day.
Here's a look at what's on tap this week, culled in part with help from Gina Morris Gailey, the hardworking moderator of the Bakersfield Live Music Facebook group.
St. Patrick's Day buffet: The Bakersfield College Renegade Room (1801 Panorama Drive) is hosting a buffet with starters of Irish pastries, cheddar and ale soup and a riff on an Irish pub salad.
Entrees of corned beef and Guinness beef stew will be served along with side dishes of colcannon (mashed potatoes and cabbage), charred leeks, soda bread and cabbage and carrots
For dessert, the student team will prepare Irish cream pots de creme and rhubarb fool.
The buffet will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the dining room, which is located at the northeast corner of campus at Mount Vernon Avenue and Panorama Drive, next to the Child Development Center.
The cost is $23 plus tax. Call 661-395-4441 or visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/renegaderoom for more information.
Shamrock Shindig: Mento Buru brings the party to Off The Rails Tap Lounge (1517 18th St.) along with DJ Mikey from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Attendees can enjoy drink specials as well as deals from food truck Bucky's Hot Chicken, which will park in the back. Cover is $5.
Lucky St. Patrick's Day Crawl: Two days of bar hopping on Friday and Saturday that start at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.)
Check-in is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2nd Phase to receive your lanyard and event badge. Attendees can then visit any of the bars on the list in whatever order and enjoy specials until 10 p.m. when the crawl officially ends.
An after party will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight at Jerry's Pizza and Pub.
Among the specials, 2nd Phase will offer a new green-hued seltzer along with other specials.
CraSh Lounge will offer $3 Jameson Jell-O shots, $5 Green Whitney (vodka and green lemonade), $8 green beer and a shot (choice of Jim Beam, tequila or Jameson) for those on the crawl.
Gatsby's Lounge will serve $3 green beers, $3 Bushmills shots, $4 bottles of Guinness, $5 green gummy bear shooters, $5 shots and cocktails with Jameson and $7 Irish car bombs
Crawlers headed to Jerry's can enjoy $4 Jell-O shots, $4 green beers (Bud Light or Budweiser), $5 shamrock shooters, $6 shamrock-aritas, $8 Paddy's punch and $13 Irish car bombs. Fuel up with $3 slices of pepperoni pizza, and cheeseburger and fries or chicken tenders and fries for $10 each.
On the Saturday crawl, Off The Rails Tap Lounge will serve $5 green Budweisers, $5 Luck O The Buck hard seltzers, $5 Crispy Ones, $7 Irish stouts and Irish cream ales.
Riley's Tavern will also participate in the crawl.
Tickets, good for both days, are $25, $20 for those purchased in groups of four or more. Visit crawlwith.us/bakersfield/stpattys to purchase.
Tejano St, Patty's Dance 2023: Elements Venue (3401 Chester Ave., Suite H) will be dressed up in green with music by Grupo Abigeo, Delito and DJs Manuel G and Ill Flow. Drink specials include $7 St. Patrick palomas, $6 14-ounce green domestic drafts, $7 green margaritas on the rocks and $15 souvenir yard liquid leprechaun plastic cups.
There will also be photo-ops, taco station and a patio bar.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 21-and-over event. Security
Admission is $15 in advance, $20 the night of the event. VIP is $25 in advance, $30 at the event, which includes guaranteed seating, souvenir lanyard and St. Patrick's party favors.
Visit tejanostpattys.eventbrite.com for tickets or call 661-301-4681 for group reservations.
18th Street Bar and Grill (816 18th St.): Enjoy a corned beef and cabbage special for lunch and dinner and listen to Valley Fever perform from 8 to 11 p.m.
Beer Billy's (4208 Rosedale Highway, Suite 207 and 208): In Kahootz will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Mike Peters will play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Botanist (930 18th St.): People's Project will play from 7 to 10 p.m.
Brooklyns BBQ (3015 Calloway Drive): Sit down for a two-meat plate or smoked corned beef and cabbage while listening to the Killer Dueling Pianos starting at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $45 (includes dinner) or $25 for show only. Call 661-829-7427 or stop by the restaurant to reserve a ticket.
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace (2800 Buck Owens Blvd.): Vince Galindo and Stampede will play from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m.
Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (8660 Rosedale Highway): Rockamole will play from 7 to 11 p.m.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a clover combo ($26.95) featuring the corned beef dinner, with corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage and corn on the cob; a helping of shepherd's pie; and a slice of Irish cake. Those with a lighter appetite can stick to individual entrees including the corned beef dinner ($21.95), shepherd's pie ($15.95) or Guinness beef stew ($8.95 for a cup, $15.95 for a bowl).
Guthrie's Alley Cat (1525 Wall St.): Be Irish for the day at the Cat with corned beef and cabbage, drink specials, green beer and Jell-O shots from 9 a.m. until closing.
The Hideout (4715 Coffee Road): Rearview Mirror will play from 7 to 10 p.m.
Krush Bar and Restaurant (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16): O'Hearns Lucky Charms will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. with Irish cocktails, beers and foods including corned beef, Irish stew, colcannon potatoes and salad. Cover charge is $10. Visit krushbar.com/reservations to book a table.
La Mina (8020 District Blvd. #4802): Get in on Shamfest 2023 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a parking lot fiesta and performances by Kali Sol, NSA and multiple DJs. Admission is $25 at the door.
Lone Oak Lounge (10612 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy cover band Genfm from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover charge is $5.
McGarry's Irish Pub (1110 Calloway Drive #500): Doors open at 9 a.m. Bagpiper Robbie Byrne will perform along with Lipstick Revolver from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Dub Seeds from 9 p.m. to midnight. O'Hearns Lucky Charms will play the St. Patrick's after party on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m.
McMurphy's Irish Pub (14 Monterey St.): Doors open at noon with food and drink specials and giveaways. Music will be provided by Video One and DJs Roger, Fresh, Pulse, Gorilla and Dos Muchoz.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The Sherna Armstrong Band will play from 7 to 10 p.m. at the hotel that will also host a Roe & Co Irish whiskey tasting and food and drink specials including corned beef sliders, pork belly bites, shepherd's pie fritters and more.
Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.): Enjoy Irish food specials and green beer both in the grill and at the Petroleum Club upstairs. Call 661-324-6561 for additional information.
Pour House Bar and Grill (4041 Fruitvale Ave.): Listen to The Rivals from 6 to 9 p.m. Chef Lino will cook up corned beef and cabbage for lunch and dinner, and the bar will sell green beers, $5 Jameson shots and green Jell-O shots.
Pyrenees Cafe (601 Sumner St.): Get down with an Emo Green Day from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Melissa Marie of the Millionaires, Brokencyde, Paramore tribute band Into You and DJ Kingkeon. The cafe will serve Reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage along with its regular menu. Its two full stocked bars will also serve Black and Tans, Guinness in the bottle, Irish coffee and Irish car bombs. Admission is $20 (plus fees), $29 for reserved seating at moonshineme.net.
Red House BBQ (426 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi): The restaurant will offer a traditional Irish stew ($13.99 per quart) made with lamb, vegetables and stout beer and served with handcrafted soda bread. Or pick up a dinner of fresh-roasted corned beef with carrots, red potatoes, onions and cabbage, served with soda bread.Takeout dinner is available as a small ($49.99, feeds two to four people) or large pack ($79.99, feeds six to eight people) throughout the weekend or until sold out. Preorders are highly encouraged by calling 661-822-0772. Drink specials and specials on Jameson shots will also be available for dine-in guests.
Riley’s Tavern (1523 19th St.): Music starts at 8 p.m. with performances by Faith Angeles, Radio La Mancha and Midnight Dorsett.
Rock & Wings (2858 Niles St.): Ill Tempo Bandito will perform from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Rock & Wings (2180 White Lane): Los Miaus will play from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200): Enjoy corned beef sandwiches, $4 pints of green Kern County Premium all day and live music by Wrenwood Sessions from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Trap (1914 N. Chester Ave.): Angels Roost will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave. #260): Mystic Red will perform from 8 to 11 p.m.
Wine Me Up (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 2): Wear green for a discount on green beer and more while listening to Matt Mizell perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Call 661-588-8556 to reserve a table.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): Beer lovers can toast with draft pours of fresh Guinness blended with Yard House’s house beers such as house honey blonde ale, house IPA or house cuvee or enjoy the ubiquitous green beer. The restaurant will also serve the Dublin mule made with Jameson Irish Whiskey blended with Guinness Dry Irish Stout, citrus agave and ginger ale.