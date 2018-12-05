Talk about a coincidence: You're more likely to experience two full moons in a month (or a blue moon) than a First Friday and Second Saturday in the same week. But here we are in December with two days packed with activities downtown. And that means double the shopping opportunities for those seeking locally made gifts. Let's dive into the fun.
First Friday
The Arts Council of Kern will be on hand along with all the vendors in its First Friday Art Walk. Pick up some original art or handiwork from 5 to 9 p.m. along 19th Street and through the Downtown Arts District.
Bubble Pop Gallery has your holiday shopping list in mind with its Gift of Art Show. All the work in the exhibit is available for purchase and nothing is over $100. The Paleta Co. will sell vegan churros and Mexican hot chocolate on site and there will be photo opportunities with a special ice princess (think "Frozen") from Fairytale Characters by Allison at 7 p.m. The reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery, 2007 H St.
Over at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, artist Patti Doolittle, who also has another show currently on display at the Arts Council of Kern's Access Center Gallery, will display her work in the featured spot. A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center, 1607 19th St.
The BAA also has a show at Dagny's Coffee Co., which hosts two shows a month. Jim Bates will share one of his great loves with the show "Trains" on display in the main area. The coffeehouse will also host the group show "The Gift That Keeps On Giving." Reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1600 20th St.
Second Saturday
For Second Saturday, downtown businesses put out the welcome mat with deals and giveaways to entice people to explore and stick around. Here are a few highlights from this month's event. For a full list of vendors, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will offer free admission and a project in the CSUB@BMoA Public Studio. Work with CSUB art students to create small art objects based on two of the current exhibitions, Charles Arnoldi’s “Forms, A Fifty Year Survey” and Yvonne Cavanagh’s "Liminal Space." Participants can build and paint their own Arnoldi-esque eucalyptus structure and/or build and collapse their own Cavanagh-esque porcelain vessel. The activities are free but be prepared for the mess.
At In Your Wildest Dreams (716 19th St.), get your picture taken with Frosty the Snowman and enjoy free hot cocoa. Guests can also enter a holiday giveaway and receive 10 percent to 50 percent off their store purchases. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 716 19th St.
The Bakersfield Art Association will host its annual Christmas Party and Silent Auction starting at 10 a.m. at the art center. Earlier there will be a free adult sketchbook field trip from 8 to 9:30 a.m. starting at the Fox Theater. Bring your sketching supplies. A free children's art class with a holiday theme will be held at the art center from 1 to 2 p.m. Afterward there will be an adult sketchbook class using watercolors from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The class is free but bring your own supplies. Call 330-2676 to sign up for these free classes.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.) will host a free creation station for all ages to make pressed flower ornaments. There will also be free gift wrapping for any purchases made that day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.), a new market set to sell fresh produce and other local goodies to downtown residents this spring, will offer a preview of what it will offer during Second Saturday. Customers can pick up fresh produce CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) boxes from Pickalittle Farms as well as curated holiday boxes with goodies perfect to gift to a party host. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cottage Arts (1024 Truxtun Ave.) is just the spot if you're seeking gifts that support a cause. Along with local vendors, the shop stocks fair-trade artists like Global Girlfriend, Shop with a Mission, Handlettered Truth and Mamabear Sweets. Sip some free cider and check out the wares. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
