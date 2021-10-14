Golden Empire Gleaners to hold Rhythm & Roots fundraiser on Nov. 4

The Golden Empire Gleaners will hold its second annual Rhythm & Roots fundraiser on Nov. 4.
Presented by Fastrip, the event at the Speakeasy Bar & Grill at 1933 will include dinner, raffle prizes and live music by country artist John Pemberton.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Golden Empire Gleaners' mission to alleviate hunger and provide food for individuals and families in need in Kern County.
"With the support of our sponsors and community partners, the Golden Empire Gleaners is able to serve an average of 18,000 local residents each year," Tina Burke, board president of the Golden Empire Gleaners, said in a news release. "This fundraiser allows us to secure the funds necessary to provide food to some of Kern County's most vulnerable residents including children, seniors, veterans and those who are housing insecure."
The fundraiser will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4 in the outdoor covered garden of Speakeasy Bar & Grill at 1933, 7900 Downing Ave.
Tickets are $125, available at goldenempiregleaners.com. Visit the website or call 661-324-CROP (2767) for more information on sponsorship opportunities as well.