Godsmack fans, get ready to rock. The band is coming to Bakersfield this fall.
The band will perform at the Rabobank Arena on Oct. 12, as part of an extension of its summer tour. Halestorm will open.
Known for songs like "I Stand Alone" and "Whatever," Godsmack is now touring in support of its "When Legends Rise" album, which came out last year.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $36.50 to $76.50. They can be purchased at the Rabobank Arena box office at 1001 Truxtun Ave. and at AXS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.