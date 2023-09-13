Leaving summer behind, it's time to return to the river's edge for an evening of music.
Skye on the River returns on Friday to the Okihi Nature Retreat, bringing a trio of local bands and the community together.
Started last spring by singer-songwriter Crimson Skye, in partnership with White Wolf Wellness Foundation, the outdoor concert makes use of the 14-acre campsite on the north side of the Kern River.
Skye is set to perform along with fellow bands Labellum and Manuela. Performances will be preceded by an open mic session.
Local food will be available for purchase, as well as drinks for a donation.
The evening will also include a discussion of river conservation, although the guest speaker had not been named as of press time.
Skye on the River also serves as a fundraiser for White Wolf, which serves as steward for Okihi. Funds raised will support the continued rehabilitation of the land "where the sky meets the river."
"This outdoor concert aims to harmonize the beauty of music with the restoration of a precious ecosystem," Katherine Winters, WWWF COO, said in a news release. "Every dollar donated to this cause is carefully allocated to ensure the maximum amount of good can be reciprocated back into our community. Your tax-exempt donations help enhance the journey toward providing greater access to wellness, mindfulness, arts and culture in the Greater Central Valley region."
"This vital work enhances the land's ecological diversity and ensures a safe and enriching riverfront experience for the community," WWWF CEO Stephen Winters said in the release. "By attending and contributing to this event, the community can play a pivotal role in its success, helping to offset costs associated with its execution and furthering the ongoing maintenance and revitalization efforts of the Okihi property."
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday at Okihi, 13277 Round Mountain Road.
Open mic will run from 6 to 7 p.m. The bands will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with all activities wrapped up by 10:30 p.m.
Admission is based on the two types of seating
General admission ($25) allows for picnic-style anywhere seating. For $40, guests can reserve a cushioned chair, umbrella or special seat. (Children under 12 may attend free of charge.)
A table for six can also be reserved for $240. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Parking is $5 but those carpooling with three or more guests can park for free.
No outside alcohol, dogs, camping or fires are allowed at the nature retreat.
Visit whitewolfwellness.org for more information.
