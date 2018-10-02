Strolling around Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum already feels like you're taking a step back in time. Those who do so on Sunday will have the added opportunity of really embracing the part, looking over vintage clothing, jewelry furniture and more at the first-ever Village Flea.
The museum is no stranger to an antiques event. It hosted the Old Time Peddlers Faire before that expanded and moved to the Kern County Fairgrounds.
But collectors are still drawn to the scenic grounds.
Mike McCoy, the museum's executive director, said he was approached by two different local antique dealers who said they missed having an antique show at the museum in Pioneer Village.
"My staff and I, we agreed we would like to have an antique show but with more of a party atmosphere. And to keep it inexpensive for the public."
The day will feature vendors, including In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques, with vintage furniture, glassware, collectibles, clothing, art work and curiosities.
But don't expect any junk or straight re-sales.
"It's not a yard sale," McCoy said. "There are no Nike tennis shoes out of the box."
As the child of antique dealers who bought his first antique with his own money at age 12, McCoy is still an avid collector. He and wife Susan have are art collectors who travel the world, having visited flea markets in France and Amsterdam and even an estate sale in Vietnam.
On Sunday, McCoy will be getting his hands dirty, not digging through stacks of paintings but helping haul attendees' purchases to their vehicles. Staff will help serve as porters, making sure any large or unwieldy finds make their way home with their new owner.
The day will also feature food vendors and music by The Huckleberry Band.
Guests can also get a sneak peek at the recently renovated Metcalf House. McCoy said the Woman's Club of Bakersfield contributed about $40,000 to the project.
The club decided to sponsor the 1885 house once owned by Thomas Metcalf, whose daughter Modena (nicknamed Maude) was active in the Woman's Club of Bakersfield and served as its president from 1938 to 1939. Maude grew up in the house then returned as an adult after graduating from Mills Women's Seminary College in Oakland.
The club will gather on the grounds Monday morning for their monthly meeting before the 11 a.m. ribbon cutting to show off all the hard work on the vibrant yellow home.
McCoy said the renovated home is a great feather in the village's cap — and a bright one at that.
"With that yellow paint on it, you can see it all the way to Taft."
