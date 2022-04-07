Go on Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt at Outlets at Tejon

Get ready for a retail "game show" experience with the Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt, which kicks off Tuesday at the Outlets at Tejon.
This five-day promotion, which coincides with spring break, asks shoppers to seek out a golden egg window decal sticker that is hidden on one of the retail windows each day.
If a shopper finds it, they peel it off and take it to guest services (Suite 170) for a chance at some game show fun.
Eligible participants will be given an Outlets at Tejon tote bag with an allotted time limit to fill the tote with merchandise from the outlets. After the time frame ends, all of the merchandise in the tote will be awarded to the participant.
The winner will have 30 seconds before the shopping spree to scout the store. Winners are not allowed to push other shoppers or have any help from family, friends, or store employees during the spree. Any merchandise that hangs out of the tote will not be counted at checkout.
(Note: The Cosmetics Company Store, Bird Dog Arts, Sunglass Hut, Perfumes4U, Fragrance Outlet and Kevin Jewelers are excluded from the spree. If the participant opts for one of those businesses, they can receive a $250 gift card good for those retailers in lieu of a spree.)
One egg will be hidden each day with one shopping spree held daily from April 12 through 16. The Outlets at Tejon are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.
"The Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt is designed to provide Outlets at Tejon shoppers with a unique, thrilling experience to make their time at the center unforgettable," Becca Bland, director of marketing for the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "While only one shopper can win each day, we anticipate this being a memorable event for family, friends, and other shoppers as they watch the action unfold!"
Visit tejonoutlets.com/golden-egg-hunt/golden-egg-hunt for complete details.