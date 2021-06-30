Go Fourth and celebrate this holiday weekend

Whatever your level of interest in celebrating America, we have some activities to enjoy this holiday weekend. From fireworks displays and fresh tunes to food and fun, here are some reasons to brave the heat.
Friday
"Salute to America!": The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will perform a concert at the outdoor theater of the Simonsen Performing Arts Center at Bakersfield College. 1801 Panorama Drive. Stationed in the Bay Area at Travis Air Force Base, the Band of the Golden West is the only active-duty Air Force band west of the Rockies, with about 60 versatile airmen-musicians under the command of Maj. Joseph S. Hansen.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the free concert running from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concert: In lieu of presenting its usual concert in Coy Burnett Stadium, the orchestra held a livestream concert on June 27, recorded at Country Oaks Baptist Church. Music lovers can rejoice that the patriotic performance is available to view now on the TSO's Facebook page (facebook.com/tehachapisymphony).
Saturday
Shafter's 3rd of July Fireworks Celebration: Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shafter High School Recreation Field, 526 Mannel Ave. Hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, shaved ice and other treats will be available for purchase. No alcohol or barbecues are allowed.
Event emcee Angel Jimenez will kick off the fireworks show at 9 p.m. with a welcome, presentation of the flag salute, national anthem and invocation followed by the fireworks spectacular designed by Zambelli International.
The celebration is free to the public but donations are welcome and will offset the cost of the fireworks show, which is paid for by the Shafter Chamber of Commerce.
Star-Spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show: The Kiwanis Club of Delano is ready for its annual show that begins at dusk with fireworks fired from the north end of the Delano Airport.
Onlookers gather at the nearby Memorial Park (100 S. Lexington St.) to watch the show. Earlier in the day, vendors set up for attendees to support.
The new and exciting aerial fireworks show will be produced by Zambelli Fireworks, proudly known as the "First Family of Fireworks," whose West Coast operations are based in the Bakersfield/Shafter area. Zambelli is one of the oldest and largest American fireworks companies and has presented artistic excellence in fireworks displays for over 100 years.
Lake Isabella 4th of July Spectacular: The Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce is presenting the show that will start around 9:30 p.m. or when the sun has completely set over the mountain and winds are calm.
Fireworks will be discharged off the end of Engineers Point over the center of the lake, making the show viewable from various locations in the area.
Most of the funds for the $25,000 show were raised by Jami and Shawn Ward as part of Jami’s successful 2020 campaign for mayor of Whiskey Flat Days, the Kern Valley Sun reported. Additional funds will go toward the 2022 presentation.
Pre-Independence Day Party: Mento Buru will enjoy the slightly cool weather in Tehachapi as it jams at Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way G (behind Home Depot to the left in the industrial park). Sip on a Ermahgerd Slurshy in Meyer lemon/tangerine/orange or mango/raspberry while feeling irie listening to ska sounds of the ubiquitous party band. The fun runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the free show. For more information, call 661-822-2337.
Tehachapi Winery (22136 Bailey Road, Tehachapi): Reservations are recommended for chilling at the winery with Santa Maria-style barbecue available from Tipsy Pig BBQ. Boxes from Sweetpea Charcuterie and Ecuadorian chocolate bars from local distributor The Chocolate Farm EC will also be available for purchase. And of course there will be plenty of wine to taste along with a performance from Hair of the Dawg from 2 to 5 p.m. Call 661-821-9587 to reserve your spot.
Sunday
32nd annual Westchester Parade: The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. sharp at 22nd and Elm streets. Festively attired families and children on bikes and scooters will head east to B Street, continue south on B, then west onto 20th Street to end at the cul-de-sac at 20th and Elm streets.
Independence Day Celebration: Bakersfield is back with its fireworks show held at The Park at River Walk (11298 Stockdale Highway). Produced by Zambelli Fireworks, the presentation sponsored by the Robert Grimm Family Foundation will begin at 9:15 p.m. featuring musical accompaniment by 97.3 The Bull. Those watching can tune in their radios on site at the park or at home where the show will be streamed live on 23ABC’s digital platform TurnTo23.com as well as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.
All-American 4th of July Festival: Tehachapi has you covered for a day of patriotic fun at Philip Marx Central Park (Mojave and E streets).
The All-American 5K, hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, kicks off at the southwest corner of the park at 7 a.m.
Runners and hungry members of the public can take advantage of the on-site Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast, which runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5, with proceeds benefiting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Football program.
Starting at 9 a.m., the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association will operate its craft fair, showcasing local artisans and unique items for sale,
There will be a Wall of Valor, honoring local service men and women, hosted by the American Legion, and the city will conduct a presentation of colors, flag-raising ceremony and national anthem at noon.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., food vendors will be set up at the park and the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club will raise funds with its beer garden.
Live entertainment will kick off at the northwest stage with local artist Averee Napier at 12:15 p.m. followed by Ryan Sillifant at 1 p.m. Local Americana band Muleskinner Revival will play from 2:15 until 4 p.m.
Activities move to the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center (Dennison Road and Highway 58) where the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will present the Bad Bulls bull riding event at 6 p.m. Tickets are $19, $15 for children 5-15, military members and veterans and seniors 60 and older, available at eventbrite.com.
Red House BBQ will serve food at the rodeo, offering tri-tip, hot links, smoked turkey legs, elotes (grilled corn), cucumber pineapple cups (with lime, Tajin and chamoy) and frozen margaritas.
A fireworks spectacular, originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport, caps the night with the show starting at 9 p.m.
The festival is again presented by AES Clean Energy. For more on the Tehachapi events, visit tehachapinews.com.
Food
The Haggin Oaks farmers market (8800 Ming Ave.) marks its return after being on hiatus since last March. It returns from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to the Kaiser Permanente parking lot near The Marketplace with lots of local favorites like Ayden's Eggs, Brother Ray's Salsa, Caffeine Supreme with its cold brew coffee and teas, Howie's Micheladas and many more.
You can also stock up on fresh produce and goods for this weekend at the F Street farmers market (3201 F St.) from 7:45 a.m. to noon Saturday and The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Martin's Meats and Deli Market (801 21st St.) is offering some barbecue meals.
The Big Boom ($108.25) feeds up to 12 people with a whole tri-tip, rack of St. Louis style pork ribs, whole chicken, five Louisiana hot links, 2 pounds each of prepared rice and chili beans, a dozen rolls, 16 ounces of salsa and 8 ounces of barbecue sauce.
Those planning a smaller event can order other family deals for $43.30. Choose from tri-tip (No. 1) or deep-pit beef (No. 2), either of which are served with 1 pound each of rice and beans, six rolls and 8 ounces of salsa.
All orders must be made before 3 p.m. Saturday and prepaid by credit card, cash or Venmo (@Martin-Chavez-81).
Pick up your 4th of July bars now at La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream. With patriotically colored stripes of red (cherry), white (coconut) and blue (bubble gum), the treats are $1.50 or $18 for a dozen. Call 619-9359 to order with pickup at the shop's alley entrance, 1317 Niles St.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway) is serving a specialty cocktail: The American Spirit, an adult version of a Bomb Pop, an iced treat that many of us remember from summers chasing down an ice cream truck. Like the pop, the drink is layered in red, white and blue, featuring small-batch vodka and cherry, lime and blue raspberry flavors.
This cocktail will be available through July 27. For dine-in guests, it's $13 but for those celebrating at home, the to-go version, which serves up to four people, is $25.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway) is offering two 4th of July packages. Its steak package ($269.99) feeds up to 10 with a choice of two starters (three-cheese garlic bread, loaded potato skins, original or chipotle-Buffalo chicken tenders, baked spinach and artichoke dip or crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini), top sirloin platter, fresh broccoli with garlic butter, home-style mashed potatoes, garden salad and two dozen chocolate chip cookies.
Meanwhile the barbecue package ($299.99) includes four racks or barbecue baby back ribs and eight fire-grilled chicken breasts as the entrees along with the same elements of the other holiday package.
Order ahead at blackangus.com.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200) is offering a 4th of July family deal from Friday through Monday. Guests can receive two entrees for $15 by printing or showing the coupon at rubios.com/coupons/july-4th-2021 when ordering in store. For online or mobile app orders, use coupon code MKTG1148 for two entrees for $15 or code MKTG1149 for four entrées for $30. The offer is good on two-taco plates, burritos, salads, bowls, the shrimp trip and coastal trio.
If you want tacos for your holiday feast, head to Fuego’s Bar and Grill (3603 Coffee Road), which will have a deal Sunday for 18 tacos, 32 ounces each of rice and beans and four drinks for $40.