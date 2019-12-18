Can’t decide where to eat or what to get as a stocking stuffer? You’ve got a winning hand with the Bakersfield Eateries and Pubs deck from BTown Cards.
BTown Cards are the brainchild of Bakersfield native Holly Aleman, who helped develop the inaugural Celebrate Bakersfield deck last year.
Although she created the deck of notable local figures and places to start, she still thought about the creative spark that kicked off the whole project.
She wrote in an email, "Yes, the concept for this deck came from my original idea ... which was to keep a deck of restaurant cards in your car for when you can’t decide where to eat; basically just pick a card and let the deck decide. Or if you are a real foodie, since there are as many cards as there are weeks in the year, if you went to one each week you could eat your way through the deck in a year."
Options run the gamut including Crab in a Bag, Nuestro Mexico, Athena's Greek Cafe and Bakery, Mama Roomba, Coconut Joe's, The Hen's Roost, Pyrenees Cafe, Bangkok Street Food, Bakersfield Pizza Co. and many more.
Aleman said featured restaurants were selected primarily by the public through voting at the local farmers market and on Facebook, as well as suggestions taken on air at KERN Radio 1180. (The first deck features a pair of the station's hosts as jokers.)
Businesses such as Pappy's Coffee Shop and Sully's Kitchen (inside the Sully's Chevron on Coffee Road) have come on board as supporters along with Chain Cohn Stiles, Air Climate Control, Liberty Energy Raters and River Run RV Park, which sponsored the new deck.
A few restaurants featured in both decks have closed, but Aleman said the cards will remain as originally designed.
"I want to honor what was once here (like La Colonia) and consider the decks to be something of a time stamp," she wrote. "I won’t ever print any more decks or make changes. These two decks are all now collectibles as there is a limited supply."
Both decks ($10 each) are available at the kiosk Aleman has at Valley Plaza Mall — just left of the main entrance, in front of Kay Jewelers and Charlotte Russe — as well as all Sully's Chevrons, Sweet Surrender and In Your Wildest Dreams. They are also sold online at btowncards.com.
Last-minute shoppers can count on these cards: Aleman said they'll hand-deliver cards up to Dec. 24. She also said they can be gift-wrapped for free before delivery (send a message after purchase).
