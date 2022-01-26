Go Disney for a day at Mouse-Con Bakersfield

Disney lovers don't need a road trip to have fun this weekend because the magic is coming to them with Mouse-Con Bakersfield.
This is the second local Disney event for organizer Steve Wyatt, who also puts on Bakersfield Comic Con, helps organize Bak-Anime and other conventions throughout California.
"As with any of my shows, it’s always about great guests and fun guests," he said. "Half of these guests are my friends or people I've known for so long. And there's a plethora of amazing Disney stuff for sale — vintage Disney, Disneyland, the movies and Marvel, Fox and 'Star Wars.'"
(The Walt Disney Co.'s vast holdings include Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox.)
Since 2014, Wyatt has put on a similar Mouse-Con in Concord in the Bay Area, with the first Bakersfield one held in 2020.
"The hardest part about doing these shows is getting the word out about them. This being a newer show, it isn't as easy."
The Disney-themed events are Wyatt's favorite to plan. The self-described "Disney fanatic" has been an annual passholder for more than 25 years and has Mickey Mouse tattooed on his shoulder.
"I’m a Disney fan. That's the biggest part of my personal collection," he said, noting he has more than 2,000 porcelain figures.
"If I see something I want, I buy it. Then my wife looks at me with those 38-years-married eyes and asks, 'Where are we going to put that?'"
Wyatt said this is a family-friendly event with special guests (see sidebar) and a full day of panels, vendors, food from Papa John's Pizza and a costume contest.
"Come out and have a good day. Bring your costumes, as long as it's Disney related — Disney, Marvel, ‘Star Wars,’ Fox. Dress as Marge or Bart or come as a ('Simpsons') family unit."
The costume/cosplay contest is open to all ages with categories for adults and children 15 and under. Couples' costumes or group costumes will be counted as one entry.
Some of the event's celebrity and artist guests will judge the contest, awarded first through third places in both age groups. There will also be fan favorite honors awarded for children and adults.
Costumes can be home-made or store-bought and props are allowed. Extra points will be awarded for creativity. Participants must register the day of the show.
After the contest, everyone who entered will be invited to pose for a group photo to be shared on the event's social media.
Beyond the costume, Wyatt pointed out that face masks will be required inside the building. If guests forget to bring theirs, they can purchase one for $1.
Whether you're a Disney diehard or newbie, Wyatt is looking forward to everyone enjoying a Disneyfied day.
"I want the fans to walk out of there and say, 'God, I can't wait until next year.'
"That's my job."