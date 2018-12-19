With just a few days until Christmas, panic is probably starting to set in for the procrastinators who are realizing their options for gifts are either face the hordes at the mall or hope that an Amazon package gets here in time.
There's one other route for you last-minute gift-givers and this one might actually impress the recipient with how on-the-ball you are: tickets for a local New Year's Eve party.
Of course, even if you're not looking for gift ideas, you might still want to get tickets or make reservations for one of these events.
We'll have more next week on other New Year's Eve events, including free and lower-cost activities that won't require as much time to plan ahead. For now, we're highlighting the events that you might want to know about sooner rather than later.
Bakersfield Marriott
What: For the first time, the Marriott is getting in on the local New Year's Eve celebrations with an event that includes music by Therese and the Sweetness, a magic performance by Chris Lopez and more music by DJ Gabriel. Admission includes a champagne toast at midnight, two drink tickets, heavy appetizer reception, party favors, photo booth and more.
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 801 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: $80 for a single ticket, $150 for a couples ticket; room package specials available starting at $250
Information: 323-1900 or bakersfieldmarriott.com
Padre Hotel
What: Includes DJs in Prospect Lounge and Brimstone on the first floor and Soulpeople on the Prairie Fire patio on the second floor, with a projected ball drop on the side of the building. Admission includes champagne toast at midnight and the chance to feel like a VIP with a black carpet step-and-repeat photo opportunity at entry. Come early for dinner (at an additional charge), which includes five courses and admission to the party.
When: Dinner seatings at 5 and 8 p.m.; party from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Where: 1702 18th St.
Admission: $95 for dinner and party; $20 pre-sale, $30 at the door for party only; room packages available starting at $250
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield
What: A dinner and magic show suitable for the whole family, with a three-course meal and performance by Chris Lopez.
When: Starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and show to start at 6:30 p.m.
Where: 5060 California Ave.
Admission: $69 for PCB members, reciprocal club members and guests; $89 for nonmembers; $27 for children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger
Information: 324-6561 or thepetroleumclub.com
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
What: A party with music from Foster Campbell and Friends, with special guest Monty Byrom, and Stampede Band, plus optional four-course dinner.
When: Dinner from 6 to 8:45 p.m.; open to non-diners at 8:45 p.m.
Where: 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.
Admission: $65 for admission with dinner and reserved seating; $35 without dinner
Information: 328-7560 or buckowens.com
Elements Venue
What: Dinner and dancing, with complimentary pozole at 1 a.m. Dinner includes prime rib, chicken cordon bleu, roasted red potatoes, green beans, romaine salad, roll, cheesecake and a bottle of champagne. Mento Buru, Mariachi Oro y Plata and DJs Manuel G and Editt will provide the music.
When: Doors at 6 p.m., dinner and mariachi from 7 to 9 p.m. and dance from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H
Admission: Couples dinner $99.95; dance ticket only $15 in advance and $20 at the door
Information: 301-4681 or eventbrite.com
Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame
What: Concert by Blue Steel, with party favors and midnight toast included
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 2230 Q St.
Admission: $30
Information: 864-1701 or bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com
The Crest Bar & Grill
What: Dinner and music in the clubhouse, with Jim Robinson performing. Admission includes food, two wine glasses, a bottle of wine and two drink tickets.
When: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: 5025 Wible Road
Admission: $100 a couple, $60 for singles; RV rate of $45
Information: 833-9998 or crestbarandgrill.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.