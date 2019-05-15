Bakersfield loves her; it really loves her. When Gina Brillon came to town for the first time with Gabriel Iglesias' Get Fluffy Tour in February, she expected a warm welcome. What she had no idea about was that the city would want her back for another performance just three months later.
"Honestly, it was amazing," Brillon said of the response she received from the crowd out to support Iglesias and his team. "The Bakersfield crowd was so, for lack of a better term, lit as the kids say. The crowd was incredibly fun."
In the audience was someone connected to the Crystal Palace and before the Bronx-born comedian knew it, she has landed another Bakersfield show.
Although she didn't have time to stop in the house Buck built while here earlier this spring, she got a good look while driving down Buck Owens Boulevard.
"Literally, we passed by it. I thought, 'Oh my god, that place is just beautiful.'"
A standup comic since the age of 17, when she and her twin sister participated in a local stand-up comedy contest, Brillon worked the New York comedy scene before landing some TV appearances.
She's been featured on “Live at Gotham” on Comedy Central, “Chelsea Lately,” “The View,” the CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait” and "The Conners" on ABC.
In 2012, Brillon became the first and only female and Latina to win NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity Showcase. Two years later she appeared in Gabriel Iglesias' “The Fluffy Movie” and her stand-up comedy special “Pacifically Speaking,” produced by Iglesias.
Brillon's comedy takes on relationships — romantic, familial and more. She's also generous with her advice and is gearing up to launch a podcast, "Mess in Progress," with fellow funny lady Katherine J. Mendoza.
Next up, the comedian will perform June 13-16 at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas. She will also appear in an episode of the HBO Latino comedy series “Entre Nos” slated to run in August.
Brillon is finishing her portion of the Fluffy tour with a show Thursday in Santa Barbara ("I'm going to miss the guys terribly.") but is open to the possibility of returning to Bakersfield after Friday's show.
"I was so excited to be coming back already," she said. "A third time would make me really, really happy."
For more on Brillon, visit ginabrilloncomedy.com or follow her on Twitter at @GinaBrillon and Instagram at @gbrillon.
