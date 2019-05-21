Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.