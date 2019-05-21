Into every life a little rain must fall, but come rain or shine, the Market at Seven Oaks Business Park will be ready for business on Wednesday.
This is the second market at The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park, which is hosts a monthly seasonal market on the fourth Wednesday of the month through October.
This gathering combines a farmers market with live music, food and family-friendly activities.
Returning and new local vendors include Baker's Outpost, Murray Family Farms, No Guilt Keto Desserts, Broadfork Acres, Covenant Coffee, Tibbs Jerky, Pepper Delight (jellies and jams), Luvspun Floss (artisan cotton candy), Life Succs Without Plants, Finster Farms Microgreens & Lettuce, Rosie's Raw Living (juices), Autumn's Eve Handmade Soaps, Beauty's Biscuits (doggy biscuits), Venita’s Gourmet Sweets, Flybar Foods and Hansen & Son Glass.
Bring your knives and scissors to be sharpened by Road Runner Sharpening or pick up a bouquet from pop-up florist Love, Sweet Lulu, which will arrange your selection while you wait.
Food will be available from The Poke Express, Michaelangelo’s Wood Fired Pizza, Better Bowls, Sequoia Sandwich Co., The Broken Yolk Cafe and Asada Grill.
Along with music, free activities for the kids will be available through Quiet Book Queen, Make Bakersfield, Chalk Art and the Stockdale High School football team, which will throw passes with energetic children.
Market at Seven Oaks Business Park inside The Shoppes will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 4521 Buena Vista Road.
Attendees can park in the back lot at Kern School Federal Credit Union, 3300 Buena Vista Road, and access the event from the Stephan J. DeBranch Memorial Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.